IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan hit fluent fifties to propel Titans to 229 vs Royals

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during their 118-run opening stand against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Shubman Gill's explosive 84 and Sai Sudharsan's 55 powered Gujarat Titans to a formidable total.

Gujarat Titans dominated Rajasthan Royals with a commanding opening partnership of 118 runs.

Rajasthan Royals' bowlers struggled to contain Gujarat Titans' aggressive batting display.

Washington Sundar's late cameo helped Gujarat Titans reach their season's highest total in the IPL.

Gill overcame early discomfort to deliver a masterclass in timing and strokeplay.

Shubman Gill overcame an early twitch in his left foot to produce a sublime 44-ball 84 along with Sai Sudharsan's fluent 55 as Gujarat Titans posted a challenging 229 for four against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match in Jaipur on Saturday.

Gill And Sudharsan's Opening Partnership

Gill's knock, studded with nine fours and three sixes, was a masterclass in timing and strokeplay as he mixed elegance with aggression despite struggling briefly with discomfort in his left foot before reaching his fourth IPL fifty this season.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit nine boundaries and three sixes in his 44-ball 84. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

The Gujarat Titans skipper shared a commanding 118-run opening stand with Sudharsan, who continued his prolific season with a stroke-filled 30-ball fifty as the duo tore into the Rajasthan attack after the hosts opted to bowl on a flat deck.

Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Woes

Brijesh Sharma (2/47) picked the wickets of Gill and Jason Holder in the back end but Washington Sundar (37 not out; 20 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) played the finisher's role along with Rahul Tewatia (14 not out; 4 balls), who smashed two sixes in a 21-run final over to take GT to their season's highest total.

IMAGE: Yash Raj Punja celebrates the wicket of Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI

Their misery extended with Jofra Archer enduring a difficult outing early on, leaking 18 runs in the opening over, including five extras, as Sudharsan capitalised on his erratic lines and leaked 46 runs from his three overs.

Gujarat Titans' Dominance

Left-hander Sudharsan repeatedly pierced the off-side field while Gill settled in before shifting gears with a range of authoritative strokes.

GT raced to 108 without loss in just nine overs before Rajasthan managed to slow things down through spin in the middle phase.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Yash Raj Punia (1/37) finally provided the breakthrough in the 11th over by dismissing Sudharsan and ending the towering opening partnership.

Gill, however, continued unfazed despite requiring treatment from the physio in the ninth over after appearing to hurt his left foot.

He soon brought up his fifty and kept attacking the spinners with confidence.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler then added to Rajasthan's problems with a brisk 13 off 10 balls before falling while trying to maintain the momentum.

Gill makes RR pay for dropped chances

Gill survived two chances during his sparkling innings. On 54, Shimron Hetmyer spilled a catch at deep midwicket off Ravindra Jadeja, with the ball deflecting over the ropes for six in a 17-run over. Hetmyer then put down another difficult running chance when Gill was on 61.

The GT captain made the Royals pay immediately, dancing down the track against Punia, bringing out a reverse scoop and repeatedly piercing the infield with precision.

IMAGE: Brijesh Sharma celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Archer had also been taken apart in his second spell when Gill slashed him through covers, lofted him over mid-off and then drove straight back past the bowler with authority.

For a brief period, Rajasthan's spinners led by Jadeja (1/34) managed to stem the flow of runs, but Gill's brilliance ensured Gujarat never lost control of the innings.

Key Statistics:

118 runs by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan is the highest partnership for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals for any wicket.

Conceding 200-plus most times in a season

• 7: SRH in 2024

• 7: RR in 2025

• 7: LSG in 2025

• 7: PBKS in 2025

• 7: RR in 2026

Next Matches:

May 10, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

May 10, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, New Raipur.