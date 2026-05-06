IPL 2026 Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Seek Revival Vs Struggling Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to bounce back from a batting collapse and strengthen their playoff chances against the struggling Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2026 match.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently placed second on the points table with 12 points from 9 games. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru seek to revive their batting performance after a recent collapse.

Virat Kohli's form is crucial for RCB's success against Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG struggle with inconsistent batting and tactical instability.

RCB's bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, poses a threat to LSG.

LSG's pace attack needs to improve its performance in the death overs to contain RCB's batters.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to rediscover their batting rhythm after a rare collapse in their previous outing as they aim to strengthen their play-off push against bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants in a reverse leg IPL match in Lucknow on Thursday.

RCB are currently placed second on the table but remain tied on 12 points with four other teams. They will need to regroup quickly after suffering a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

RCB's Batting Woes and Key Players

RCB's batting imploded dramatically in that match, slipping from 79 for 2 to 96 for 6 in the space of three overs before being bowled out for 155.

Despite the collapse, RCB's batting this season has largely revolved around aggressive intent. Virat Kohli has been in sublime form with 379 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have also made important contributions.

With regular opener Phil Salt ruled out due to a finger injury, the responsibility of providing explosive starts alongside Kohli will rest on Jacob Bethell.

Bethell showcased his immense talent during the recent T20 World Cup and it is only a matter of time before unleashes his full range of strokes in the IPL.

Having had a week's break, RCB will head into the contest fresher than their opponents.

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LSG's Struggles and Inconsistent Performances

In contrast, LSG are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing their last six matches.

They were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders via a Super Over in a tied game, and then failed to arrest their slide as they were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their previous outing.

LSG's campaign has unravelled due to inconsistent performances, tactical instability and repeated failures to close out matches.

Key batters such as Mitchell Marsh, skipper Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have struggled for consistency, while frequent reshuffling of the batting order has further compounded their problems. Pant, in particular, finds himself under scrutiny over his white-ball form.

Bowling Showdown: RCB vs LSG

LSG's batting line-up now faces a formidable RCB bowling attack spearheaded by veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The experienced duo have operated effectively in tandem this season, notably dismantling Delhi Capitals for just 75 on April 27. Seamer Bhuvneshwar has been among the leading wicket-takers, making the most of the new-ball, while Hazlewood has consistently delivered high-impact spells.

Krunal Pandya too has enjoyed an impressive campaign, claiming nine wickets and troubling batters with an effective bouncer variation.

Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd also impressed in the previous game, although RCB's batting collapse proved decisive in the defeat to GT.

For LSG, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan have been the standout bowlers with 13 and 10 wickets respectively. Mohammed Shami started the season strongly but has struggled for consistency and leaked runs in recent matches.

LSG's pace attack has repeatedly lost control in the death overs, allowing opponents to accelerate sharply and will face a tough task when they face RCB batters.

RCB had defeated LSG by five wickets in the first leg and will come into the match with a lot of confidence.

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Head-to-head-record

In the IPL, LSG and RCB have faced each other seven times. RCB lead the head-to-head record with five wins, while LSG have won two matches, and there have been no no-results.

Weather and Pitch Report

Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has seen low-scoring matches this season. The pitch has been slow, making it hard for batters to time the ball properly. The large ground size has also made big shots difficult.

The average first innings score here has been around 155 runs. Teams batting first will need to aim for a total close to 200 to stay competitive.

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures around 29°C at the start of the match. Humidity levels could be around 51 percent, which may make conditions tough for bowlers.

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Predicted XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Info

May 7, 2026 (7.30 pm IST): Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.

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