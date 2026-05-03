IPL 2026: Sunil Narine reaches 200 IPL wickets as KKR rally to limit SRH to 165

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Travis Head's explosive half-century gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a strong start in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Varun Chakravarthy's crucial three-wicket haul helped KKR regain control in the middle overs.

Sunil Narine reached a milestone, claiming his 200th wicket in the IPL.

KKR bowlers successfully restricted SRH to 165 after their initial Powerplay dominance.

Varun Chakravarthy continued his resurgence with a three-wicket haul while veteran Sunil Narine grabbed his 200th wicket in the Indian Premier League as Kolkata Knight Riders came back strong in the middle overs to bowl Sunrisers Hyderabad out for 165 in 19 overs in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Opting to bat, SRH were in their usual menacing batting form, reaching 77 for 1 after Powerplay and 107 for 2 at the halfway mark, courtesy Travis Head's (61 off 28 balls) second consecutive half century. But they collapsed spectacularly in the second half of their innings, as they lost nine wickets in 10 overs for the addition of 60 runs.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Smaran Ravichandaran. Photograph: BCCI

SRH's batting collapse

This was the first time SRH were bowled out in the IPL 2026.

Chakravarthy returned with 3/26 while Narine took two wickets for 31. Kartik Tyagi chipped in with 2/30.

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

Head's innings was laced with nine fours and three sixes, and he was well supported by Ishan Kishan (42 off 29 balls). This was the third successive match SRH had scored more than 100 runs inside first 10 overs.

Travis Head's explosive innings

The explosive Australian batter stitched 44 runs in just 3.4 overs with Abhishek Sharma (15 off 10 balls) for the opening wicket and then had an alliance of 61 runs with Kishan for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Travis Head hit nine boundaries and three sixes in his 28-ball 61. Photograph: BCCI

Head was at his destructive best in the second over bowled by Vaibhav Arora, hitting four boundaries. Head did not let Narine off also, hitting a six and four in the third over. He also punished his Australian team-mate Cameron Green with three fours in the fifth over of the innings.

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Key wickets and fielding brilliance

But once Head was out in the final ball of the ninth over, off the bowling of Chakravarthy, SRH's batting fell apart.

Dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (11) was dismissed, courtesy a spectacular fielding effort from Rovman Powell off the bowling of Green. The West Indian moved to his right at deep midwicket and then leapt to pluck the ball out of thin air with his right hand. In the process, he struck his head on the ground. This was Klaasen's lowest score of the season.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates the wicket of Salil Arora. Photograph: BCCI

Chakravarthy got rid of Ravichandran Smaran and Aniket Verma in his back-to-back overs to complete his three-wicket haul before veteran West Indies off-spinner Narine removed well-set Kishan in the 16th over for his 200th wicket.

Narine's milestone

Playing his 197th match, Narine, who also opened KKR's bowling, joined an exclusive three-member club of 200 wicket-takers in the IPL, the other two being Bhuvneshwar Kumar (215 from 199 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (228 from 182 matches).

Key Statistics:

First overseas bowler to complete:

• 50 wickets: Shane Warne (April 21, 2011)

• 100 wickets: Lasith Malinga (May 18, 2013)

• 150 wickets: Lasith Malinga (May 6, 2017)

• 200 wickets: Sunil Narine (May 3, 2026)

• Sunil Narine has become the first overseas player to take 200 IPL wickets.

• This is the sixth instance of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy combining to pick five or more wickets in an innings -- KKR have won each of the five previous games.

Next Match:

April 4, 7.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.