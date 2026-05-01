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IPL 2026: Riyan Parag shuts outside noise with big knock as Royals post 225 vs Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 22:02 IST

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IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Riyan Parag scored a crucial 90 for Rajasthan Royals, his first IPL score above fifty this season.
  • Parag overcame early pressure and a previous fine to anchor the Royals' innings.
  • Dhruv Jurel contributed a composed 42, forming a valuable partnership with Parag.
  • Donovan Ferreira's late hitting provided a final flourish to the Royals' innings.
  • Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets for Delhi Capitals in his first appearance of the season.

Riyan Parag vaporised multiple concerns surrounding him with a quality 90 as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 225 for six against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match in Jaipur on Friday.

The Royals skipper, whose knock came off 50 balls, was struggling for runs so far this season and if his on-field troubles were not enough, Parag copped a 25 percent fine handed by BCCI after getting caught in camera, vaping inside the dugout.

Vaping row: Ashwin has some advice for Riyan Parag

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc takes a return catch to dismiss Yashaswi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI
 

So, he had a lot to prove, and the right-hander did it in some style, notching up his first score above fifty in IPL 2026.

In fact, Parag were under serious pressure after the early departure of openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was yorked by Kyle Jamieson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who offered a return catch to Mitchell Starc (3/40), who made his maiden appearance in this IPL.

Jamieson-Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

After all, 12 for two is not exactly the position an out-of-form batter wants to be in, and the nerves were evident in his loose wafts against Starc.

Srikkanth Questions Bumrah's Tactics Amid Lean Run

Parag's counter-attack and Powerplay surge

But the confidence returned to him once he took apart Jamieson in the sixth over through a sequence of 6, 4, 6 -- a pull over mid-wicket and a slice over slips.

The third shot was quite remarkable, an inside out carve over covers for a six as the Royals ended the Powerplay at a satisfactory 56 for two.

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel running between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Once the self-belief came back, it reflected in Parag's batting too, those fast hands and audacity resurfaced.

Those elements were on ample display in a tennis-like forehand six over covers off left-arm pacer T Natarajan.

Head Coach Sangakkara Concerned By Rajasthan's Conduct

Partnership with Jurel and middle-overs dominance

Parag brought his fifty in 32 balls and added 102 runs for the third wicket with a composed Dhruv Jurel (42).

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

It helped RR to tide over early blues and push themselves towards a formidable total despite Jurel pulling Axar Patel straight to Tristan Stubbs in the deep.

But that barely deterred Parag as he, in the company of middle-order batters like Ravindra Jadeja (20), marched on.

Ferreira's late blitz and final innings push

There was a brief period of lull after Jurel's dismissal but Parag broke the lean phase with a hat-trick of boundaries off Jamieson, that included a stunning uppercut.

Donovan Ferreira

IMAGE: Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira during their 40-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Parag and Jadeja milked 53 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter succumbed to Starc, whose first outing of the season lent some much-needed teeth to DC's attack.

The Australian quick also snapped the stay of Parag, whose attempt to loft him over covers ended in the hands of Axar.

RR still needed the cushion of a few more runs and Donovan Ferreira (47, 14 balls) gave them that with a little Tsunami, during which he even struck Starc for a four and a six in succession.

Key Statistics

Riyan Parag's 90 off 50 balls is the third highest score by a Rajasthan Royals captain in the IPL behind Sanju Samson's 119 off 63 balls vs PBKS at the Wankhede in 2021 and Parag's own 95 off 45 balls vs KKR at the Eden Gardens in 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the fifth batter in history to hit a six off the first ball of an IPL game.

Next Match:

May 2, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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