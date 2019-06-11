Pak TV ad for WC clash against India mocks IAF pilot Abhinandan

June 11, 2019 20:48 IST

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, on Sunday, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, a Pakistan TV channel mocked the captivity of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in Pakistan.

The advertisement features a model made to look like the IAF officer with his trademark mustache in a blue jersey answering questions on camera and having a cup of tea, which is just like the video released by Pakistan Army after he was captured.

Apart from bring in bad taste and mocking the sensitive issue of diplomatic tensions that had arose between the countries over the capture, the ad also has racist overtones as it shows Abhinandan’s face blackened to show his dark complexion.

The man refuses to answer every question asked about India’s strategy in the upcoming match, again a callback to the IAF pilot’s answers to Pakistani interrogators when he was asked questions.

Apart from bring in bad taste and mocking the sensitive issue of diplomatic tensions, the video has since received a lot of backlash on social media.