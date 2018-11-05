Dhawan moves to Delhi Daredevils from Sunrisers over 'financial reasons'

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 15:48 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the last six years. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday announced that Shikhar Dhawan has been traded to Delhi Daredevils for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League next year.



Delhi's Vijay Shankar, Shahbhaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma have been traded to Sunrisers in exchange for Dhawan.



Sunrisers Hyderabad had retained Dhawan at the IPL Players' Auction earlier this year via the Right to Match option for Rs. 5.2 crore, but apparently the India opener was unhappy at the price he was getting.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that one of our long standing players Shikhar Dhawan will be moving to another franchise in 2019. The Sunrisers were delighted to pick up Shikhar in the auction after using one of its RTM (right to match) cards earlier in the year. Unfortunately it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules," Sunrisers said in a statement.



The franchise also said it was sad to see Dhawan, who was part of the team for the last six years, quit over 'financial reasons'. He scored 2768 runs in 91 innings for the franchise



"The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar as they feel it is best for both parties. The Sunrisers values the great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years and saddened that due to financial reasons he feels it’s time to move on. We wish him and his family all the best."



Dhawan was part of the Delhi squad for the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 before he played for Mumbai Indians for the next two seasons. He joined Deccan Chargers for the fourth edition in 2011 before the franchise was replaced by Sunrisers Hyderabad from the sixth edition of the T20 league in 2013.

Delhi are hoping that Dhawan's arrival will revive their fortunes in the IPL after they failed to advance to knockout round last season.



"We are thrilled at the prospect of having Shikhar turn up in DD colours for the next season of the IPL. Shikhar has had a hugely successful IPL career and will be an invaluable addition to team DD with the wealth of experience he brings," Delhi Daredevils director Parth Jindal said in a statement.



"The Delhi fans love seeing their local boys in action and we're sure they will get lots to cheer for this season with players of Shikhar's caliber in the team," he added.