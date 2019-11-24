Azam's ton in vain; Aus beat Pak by innings

November 24, 2019 11:53 IST

IMAGE: Tim Paine, Steve Smith, Joe Burns, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate victory after Australia beat Pakistan on Day 4 of the first Test, at The Gabba in Brisbane, on Sunday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs on the fourth day of the first Test, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Babar Azam (104) hit his second Test century and Mohammad Rizwan 95 to stall Australia's march to victory and once they had departed, Pakistan were soon all out for 335.

Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) on Saturday helped Australia accumulate a first-innings tally of 580 in reply to Pakistan's 240.

The second Test, a day-night affair, starts at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.