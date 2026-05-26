Harsh Dubey: 'My Big Strength Is My Ability To Turn The Ball'

'That has been the big factor behind me coming so far in my career.'

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey appeals for a wicket during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points With 69 wickets in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy season, Harsh Dubey broke the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi's 1974-75 record for the most wickets in a single season.

Dubey boasts an impressive first-class record of 133 wickets in 27 matches, including nine five-wicket hauls.

Dubey captained Vidarbha to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title earlier this year.

For Harsh Dubey, life has moved to the fast lane with mind-boggling pace in the last couple of years.



The 23-year-old left-arm spinner had hit the headlines after a record-breaking haul of 69 wickets in 10 matches to power Vidarbha to the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy title, breaking the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi's 1974-75 record for the most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season.



Then Dubey had a stroke of luck -- immediately after his Ranji heroics, he earned an unexpected call-up as an injury replacement by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025, having gone unsold at the auction. Having been retained for the current IPL season, Dubey has emerged as a frontline spinner for SRH, picking up eight wickets in as many games.



Between the IPLs, the young spinner also showed fine leadership traits by leading Vidarbha to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title earlier this year.



But the real icing on the cake is the surprise call-up for the Indian Test and ODI squads for the home series against Afghanistan next month.



With an impressive first-class record of 133 wickets in 27 matches -- including nine five-wicket hauls -- and 1,026 runs at an average of 25.65 with nine fifties, Dubey earned his first call to the national squad after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were given a break.



"It has yet to sink in that I have been picked for the Indian team," a delighted Dubey tells Rediff's Harish Kotian.

How does it feel to get a maiden call-up to the Indian Test team? You had told me in an interview last year that Test cricket is your top priority because you love red-ball cricket.



It feels very good. I can't express my happiness, it has yet to sink in that I have been picked up for the Indian team. Till I join the Indian team, the feeling will not sink in.

Did you expect the selection or was it a pleasant shock for you?



I was picked for the India A team for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka, so I was not expecting to be picked for the Indian Test team. It came as a surprise to me.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey was picked in the Indian team for the one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan next month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Dubey/Instagram

How did you first heard of the selection to the Indian team?



Someone I know called me and told me that I had been picked for the ODI series. I thought he was talking about the tour of Sri Lanka! I remember telling this person that 'it is one step closer to the ultimate dream' and things like that!



Then his call got cut, and after that I got a few messages from a few journalists about me being picked in the Indian Test team. Then I searched on Google and saw the news of my selection for the Indian team.

Whom did you call first after getting picked to play for India for the first time in your career?



I immediately called my mummy-papa! I've always said that the biggest contribution in my career has come from my parents, they have sacrificed a lot to get me here.



No one can even come close to what they have done for me.



After that, I called up four people -- my childhood coach Dilip Das, Vidarbha Coach Usman Gani, Ranjit Paradkar, my physio Nitin Khurana, who is very close to me. These are the four people I am close to, after my family.

You have made it to the Indian team the hard way, with loads of wickets for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, along with vital knocks with the bat down the order.

How important has been domestic cricket behind your growth as a cricketer in the last few years?



Domestic cricket has been very important for my career. When you do well in domestic cricket, you get picked up for India A, which happened with me as well.

When I performed well in domestic cricket, it gave me the confidence that I can do well at the India A level too.



I performed well for India in both formats, whether it was red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket. I picked up wickets consistently and also scored a vital fifty in a run-chase when I was sent at No 4.

In one match against South Africa A, when our team was in trouble at 150/5, I scored 81. I feel the selectors noticed all these performances and picked me up for the Indian team on the basis of that.

The India ODI call-up must have come as a pleasant surprise for you.



Actually, I was hoping that I would get into the Indian T20 team. I was thinking that with the ODI World Cup one year away, they would continue with experienced players.

When I was picked for the India A tour of Sri Lanka, I thought maybe I would not be picked for the Afghanistan series.

So this is a good opening for you in the Indian 50 overs team, especially looking ahead at the ODI World Cup next year.



I don't want to put any pressure on myself thinking so far ahead. I just believe in staying in the present and giving my best, whatever opportunities I get.

What is your big strength as a spinner? Anil Kumble says you give the ball a proper tweak, which makes the ball drift and move much quicker off the pitch.



My big strength is my ability to turn the ball. I think that has been the big factor behind me coming so far in my career.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has said that they are looking for a spin all-rounder, someone who can also contribute with the bat along with being a frontline spinner. You have nine first-class fifties, averaging 25.65 for 1026 runs in 27 matches.

How much work do you put into your batting in the nets?



I started my cricket career as a batter, an opener. So I always have a soft corner for batting. Now also if someone calls me a bowling all-rounder, I won't get offended.

In the off-season, I work on my batting -- to improve my shots, my defence, my footwork and other things.

But at the same time, I also work on my bowling in practice sessions.

Ravindra Jadeja is your role model as a spin all-rounder. He has now been rested for the Tests and you have taken his place. Would you have loved to bowl alongside him?



Yes, definitely! I was looking forward to bowling alongside Ravindra Jadeja. But I am excited to get a chance to play for India and I hope to give my best when I get the opportunity.

Did you work on your bowling with SRH Coach Daniel Vettori, who is regarded as one of the great spinners of his era? Your bowling style and method of operation are similar to his.

Did you discuss with him about the areas you need to work to improve as a spinner?



As of now, so far we have only discussed plans on how to bowl in a match during the IPL. But now since I am selected for the Test team, this is a good opportunity to speak to someone like Daniel Vettori. I will definitely speak to him and learn how to prepare myself for the highest level.



There is also our bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, so I also talk to him about spin bowling.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey has made vital contributions with the bat, scoring 1,026 runs at an average of 25.65 with nine fifties in first class cricket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Dubey/Instagram

From being an injury replacement last season to being a frontline spinner this season for SRH in IPL 2026 how has the journey been?



It was a good learning experience from the last season till now. In any journey, it is important to learn along the way and also work hard to improve our game.

I feel this season has gone well for me for SRH. But now the big games are coming up in the playoffs, and I am hoping to do well for my team.

SRH boast of the most dangerous batting line-up in the IPL. How is it bowling to the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in the nets?



No doubt, it is very difficult bowling to such top batters! But I took that difficulty as a challenge, as a chance to learn and improve my bowling.

You have played a lot with fellow spinner Manav Suthar for India A and spent a lot of time with him. How will it be for both of you spinners to come into the Indian team at the same time?



More than India A, we have played a lot together in age-group cricket, starting from Under-16.

I am very happy that Manav Suthar has also got the opportunity. He has done very well at every level including domestic cricket and India A, and he deserves to be picked for the Indian team.

How was it captaining Vidarbha's white ball teams so early in your career? You led the team to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title last season.



It was a new experience for me, a lot of learnings for me. I was happy that I was able to fulfill the responsibility and guide the team to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title. I am thankful to the Vidarbha Cricket Association for giving me that opportunity.

Who is the person you are most keen to speak with when you join the Indian team?



Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, obviously. Also, I am looking forward to meeting Shubman Gill and speaking to him about his experience of playing for India. He is very smart as a cricketer, so definitely there is a lot to learn from him.

You have also played under Ravichandran Ashwin's captaincy while playing club cricket in Chennai. Do you speak to him regularly about spin bowling?



He has always told me to focus on my batting. I message him when I get the time. Recently, during an IPL match in Chennai, I met him on the ground when he was doing commentary. I didn't ask for tips on bowling but just had a general chat because I wanted to meet him and talk to him.