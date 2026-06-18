When Was The Last Time Pakistan Beat India?

India-Pakistan matches were never meant to be predictable -- it was meant to be unforgettable, notes K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates Gull Feroza's wicket. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points India's women's team defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Pakistan's last wins against India came in 2022 across men's Asia Cup and women's Asia Cup.

Formerly unpredictable rivalry now appears increasingly one-sided across formats and tournaments.

Experts cite selection instability, weak domestic systems, and lack of mental resilience in Pakistan cricket.

India's structured pipeline and role-based system contrasts sharply with Pakistan's inconsistent talent development approach.

Following the Indian women's team's 64 run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on June 14, 2026, it will be nearly four years since Pakistan's men's and women's teams have beaten India.

The last time Pakistan's men's team beat India was on September 4, 2022, in a Super 4 match at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai, winning by 5 wickets.

The last time the women's team beat India was on October 7, 2022, during the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, securing a 13 run victory.

A rivalry once defined by edge-of-the-seat uncertainty now seems to walk a predictable script.

Pakistan-India matches have in the past produced many exciting moments; but it now seems like Pakistan is not playing against India but against themselves.

Against India, scoreboards aren't chased -- they are feared. In some matches, Pakistan have looked like world-beaters, but often, in matches against India, they play like strangers to the game.

Debates on why Pakistan is struggling are discussed for a few days thereafter. Selection blunders, revolving captaincy, and the inability to find strong bowling or batting combinations are all mentioned as reasons.

Soon, all remedies for these drawbacks that emerge are quickly forgotten. If not ignored or forgotten, why has Pakistan not beaten India at least once in the last four years? The momentum to improve their performance commences but somehow fails to gather steam.

Pakistan used to be talked about as the most unpredictable team, but even that tag is vanishing. A look at most of their matches reveals that the loss of early wickets triggers a collapse.

Often, this is due to lack of mental strength to withstand pressure and produce long partnerships. It's almost like they press the self-destruct button themselves.

India Pakistan Rivalry Shift

Having reported India-Pakistan matches for a long time in India, Pakistan, and at neutral venues, one factor I notice missing from the past is the bravery Pakistan used to exhibit.

Fighters like Javed Miandad are missing. Bowlers like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who made batters nervous, are no longer there.

The days when players would put their hands up and announce that they would win the match have ended. There are some match-winners, but not match controllers.

It is not the lack of outstanding players in the team; what is missing is a system like in India that keeps producing outstanding players.

A close look at both teams reveals a truth -- Pakistan often looks tense; India looks prepared.

So why does this continue to happen?

Their former stars have candidly noted that their domestic system has an unclear pathway.

Be it captain or coach, they are rarely given time to build the team. Very few captains or coaches survive, especially after a defeat to India.

Fitness and fielding standards, which were once outstanding, are now below par. While the Pakistan team aims to rise to the occasion, Indians arrive already elevated.

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh hits a four. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Pressure-Free Cricket Needed

It is a known fact that identifying talent alone is not enough; manufacturing excellence is also a must.

Pakistan has not been able to create a strong bench strength for a long time. The pipeline that brings talent and excellence should never run dry.

During Pakistan's heyday, they always had heroes, and they continue to aim to have such heroes. India no longer aims for heroes; they aim for players who can perform the roles expected off them.

Irrespective of the handshake issue, what is needed for Pakistan is to shake off the pressure to win and enjoy the game to the fullest.

So, is India unbeatable for Pakistan?

To outplay India, Pakistan needs to play hard, out-think, and outlast them.

Only then can the contest between these two nations regain its uncertainty. A rivalry without suspense will be like watching a movie after someone has leaked the ending.

India-Pakistan matches should be a clash of equals, not a one-sided rivalry. It was never meant to be predictable -- it was meant to be unforgettable.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff