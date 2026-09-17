Sanju Samson's Mindset Is His Invisible Muscle

A cricketer or sportsman must accept that there is no guarantee in sport -- only opportunities, preparation and perseverance, points out K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits a shot in the game against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson says team success must come before individual disappointment amid intense competition for places in India's team.

Samson believes players cannot sulk when teammates are selected ahead of them or allow competition to create bitterness.

The cricketer's patience and preparation have helped him overcome repeated setbacks while continuing to play his natural attacking game.

Samson argues that selectors and captains control opportunities, but preparation and perseverance remain firmly within every player's control.

His approach offers a wider workplace lesson: Someone else's recognition should become motivation rather than a reason for bitterness.

Sanju Samson's press conference remark after his match-winning knock in India's seven wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20 International in Delhi on September 15, 2026, can be a lesson for youngsters who face intense competition for a slot in the team.

Samson was explaining the mature mindset needed in the Indian team dressing room and that players cannot afford to be selfish or bitter when someone else is picked ahead of them.

His remark that 'I think they (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma) are competitors for the outside world, but we are a team, and we are playing for a country.

'We want to win the game first, and then it comes down to the other individuals. We can't sulk or be in a negative frame of mind, thinking, 'Yaar, mujhe nahi mila, usko kyun diya.' Those kinds of mindsets don't work here,' was his mature approach.

This remark shows that Samson carries an invisible muscle behind his success, over and above the strength and timing that flows from his shots.

Samson is someone who has been consistently overlooked despite his talent, and one feels that he has always been forced to bat under tremendous pressure.

His remark during the press conference was more valuable than the runs he scored. It comes from a player who was the Player of the Tournament in India's 2026 World Cup triumph.

As a hard-hitter, Samson plays risky shots, and that has failed him in a few innings. Although he has been promptly dropped for his failures, when he returns, he ensures that India wins emphatically against its opponents.

He does not bother to control his risky shots and instead play safe simply to retain his slot. This mindset in facing pressure and competition is surely the reason behind his patience and success.

The true test of a sportsperson is not how he reacts when he gets his opportunity, but how he responds when the opportunity goes to someone else.

Samson's approach is to celebrate the team's success before worrying about his own scorecard. It is a fact that competition can create jealousy or excellence.

The difference lies in the mindset. A strong player may never see another player's opportunity as his own loss. He will take it as a challenge to become better -- exactly what Samson has been doing.

There are many things beyond the control of a player, such as a selector's decision and team combination.

One has to play with the understanding that, in professional sport, there will always be someone waiting for your place. How to prepare for success is in your control, and that is what Samson does.

When Preparation Matters Most

A competitor, a selector or a captain's decision can take away his place in the team, but no one can take away his preparation.

A cricketer or any sportsman must accept that there is no guarantee in sport -- only opportunities, preparation and perseverance.

It is unfortunate that statisticians record only the runs Samson scored, and there is no slot that shows the amount of patience, resilience and hours he spends preparing for a match while overcoming the snubs.

Samson has shown that being overlooked should not be the end of a journey but the beginning of a stronger preparation.

This is what led him to win the Player of the Tournament award in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Sanju celebrates his half-century against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Samson's words that team success must always be bigger than individual disappointment should be imbibed by every cricketer.

Not only in cricket, but in the workplace too, when someone else gets promoted or the recognition.

Sulking will not change the decision nor will bitterness improve one's chances.

The answer is -- be a sport like Samson with the invisible muscle called mindset.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff