To dismiss three of the finest batters in world cricket for ducks in a triple-wicket maiden over, leaving India stunned at 0 for 3, is undoubtedly one of the greatest new-ball bursts in ODI history, points out K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Matt Henry scalped 6/27, including three wickets in his opening over, to set up New Zealand's crushing win over India in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Matt Henry claimed three wickets in a maiden over, leaving India reeling at zero for three against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli registered ducks in the same ODI innings for the first time since November 2010.

India suffered a crushing 244-run defeat after being bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs.

Henry's relentless hard lengths, sharp seam movement and deceptive swing proved equally effective without favourable atmospheric or pitch conditions.

The New Zealand pacer finished with six wickets for 27 runs, recording his fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs.

It was not just a dream spell. It was a masterclass in the art of destructive bowling, delivered by New Zealand pacer Matt Henry at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui during the fourth ODI against India on November 13, 2026.

To dismiss three of the finest batters in world cricket for ducks in a triple-wicket maiden over, leaving India stunned at 0 for 3, is undoubtedly one of the greatest new-ball bursts in ODI history.

It was the first time since November 4, 2010, against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, that the two greats of Indian cricket -- Rohit and Kohli -- have been dismissed for ducks in the same ODI innings.

On that occasion, they fell to two different bowlers: Rohit was dismissed by Thilan Thushara and Kohli by Suraj Randiv.

India had arrived with a formidable batting reputation; Henry made it look fragile. Three wickets for zero was a mountain of embarrassment at Mount Maunganui.

Once the top order had been blown away, the rest of the batting line-up offered little resistance.

India's eventual defeat by 244 runs, after being bowled out for a paltry 89 in just 26.4 overs, was not a case of one or two batters having an off day; it was an entire batting order losing its direction.

In fact, the collapse took me back to Sharjah in 2000, when I had reported India's humiliating 54 all out against Sri Lanka, their lowest ODI total.

Chaminda Vaas produced a five-wicket spell on that occasion, but that Indian batting line-up, which included Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, did not see any of the three dismissed for ducks.

Henry is a deadly bowler, and his numbers tell a story of sustained excellence rather than a one-off burst of brilliance.

He boasts the fastest ODI strike rate of 28.76 among New Zealand's leading pacers. To bowl two consecutive maiden overs in the same match was an achievement in itself.

India managed their first run off his bowling only off the fifth delivery of his third over. By then, the damage had already been done.

His final figures of 6 for 27 in 9.4 overs is a chilling reminder of what happens when a world-class fast bowler gets everything right.

How Matt Henry's Seam and Swing Undid Rohit and Kohli

What makes Henry so dangerous is that he does not necessarily need atmospheric moisture, an overcast sky or a green-top pitch to turn lethal.

He hits the hard length relentlessly, gets the ball to seam off the surface and makes batters play at deliveries they would much rather leave alone.

He can be equally threatening on a flat batting surface as he is on a lively green track.

A close look at each of Henry's six destructive deliveries makes for interesting reading.

For Rohit's wicket, he got a short-of-a-good-length delivery climb awkwardly and seam away.

The thick outside edge flew to Finn Allen at first slip, who moved smartly to his left to complete the catch. A golden duck for Rohit!

If Rohit's dismissal was a beauty, Kohli's was a masterpiece of deception. After pushing a couple of deliveries away from Kohli, Henry produced a vicious in-swinging one.

The ball nipped back, kept a bit low and sneaked through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the stumps.

The fact that Kohli stood frozen for a moment showed just how surprised he was by that delivery.

Henry got Shreyas Iyer through a sharp inswinger that beat his inside edge and struck him on the back leg.

The review revealed that the ball was crashing into middle stump. That is the tale of a triple-wicket maiden that will be remembered for a long time.

After Ishan Kishan battled for 53 deliveries to provide some resistance, Henry came round the wicket and landed a good-length delivery that seamed sharply back in.

The ball sneaked through the gap between bat and pad. The inside edge deflected onto the top of leg stump, just trimming the bail.

It was an exhibition of how a fraction of movement can make all the difference.

Henry's fifth wicket revealed his accuracy and subtle seam movement. Kuldeep Yadav was late in getting his front foot forward.

He failed to cover the line, the ball beat his inside edge and brushed the off bail. It was his fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Henry completed his six-wicket masterpiece with a delivery that found the gap beneath Gurnoor Brar's bat before crashing into the base of off stump. That was his final demolition act.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff