India's T20 Experiments End In Disaster

The umbrella of 'inexperience' or 'reset' is merely an excuse. Team India's think-tank will have to admit that this is experimentation without a roadmap, points out K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma is stumped by Jos Buttler off Will Jacks during the third T20 game at Trent Bridge, July 8, 2026. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points India's successive T20I series defeats against Ireland and England have intensified concerns over selection strategy and team management.

Criticism has grown over experimenting with an inexperienced squad in challenging English conditions without several established senior players.

Coach Gautam Gambhir defended the rebuilding process, insisting the team requires time despite a string of disappointing performances.

Captain Shreyas Iyer described India's record defeat as atrocious, awful and unacceptable after another batting collapse.

The exclusion of experienced players like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson has sparked debate over India's selection philosophy.

Team India's back-to-back T20I series losses is not just disappointing -- it is alarming.

Questions are piling up as to why this has happened, including defeats to Ireland and a meek surrender to England.

The excuse given is that the selectors are experimenting, and hence the team deserves a long rope.

That raises an important question: Is England the right place to conduct experiments without experienced or senior players?

It is a fact that even experienced players have struggled to adapt to English conditions. Such humiliation and a string of defeats can only squash the confidence of all the players in this team.

It is worth examining the comments by both, Coach Gautam Gambhir and Skipper Shreyas Iyer, following the poor show. Gambhir's tone while answering queries from journalists was laced with dismissiveness.

It seemed as if those questioning the repeated failures were overreacting.

Gambhir's 'intelligent' answer was: 'It's absolutely true that we're not playing good cricket right now. But that doesn't mean we're a bad team. A team doesn't become bad just because it loses four matches.'

Suryakumar Yadav's Omission Backfires

After the fifth defeat in Bristol, India has lost the England series. So, isn't a series defeat against Ireland as well as England enough to admit that his team is not up to the mark?

Gambhir tried to further justify his point: 'Sometimes the opposition plays better than you. Sometimes you don't assess the conditions well enough and you don't read them well enough. Reading the game is equally important. We haven't done that since Ireland.'

What does one consider of a team that fails to read conditions in Ireland (an inexperienced side) and in England?

Gambhir's keenness to keep out senior players has resulted in the team having no one, except Iyer, to at least guide them how to adapt.

India's World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav was axed, highlighting his poor IPL 2026 batting average of 20.76. Has the IPL now become the national selection trial? If yes, then international cricket is at a risk of becoming a byproduct of franchise cricket form.

In fact, the present team seems to be struggling due to the batters' inability to adjust after playing on comfortable, flat IPL pitches.

Gambhir's another justification was amusing. 'When you go to reset a side, sometimes you get such performances. England is a high-quality side. If you put players against such teams, you have to give them time to develop. Very often, after a reset, things take time.'

Given that Gambhir is aware that England is a high-quality team, why did he keep the seniors out? How did he expect to perform without a Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya?

'Reset' is not something that is done when playing against a high-quality team in unfamiliar conditions. This looked more like a gamble.

Skipper Iyer has been waging a lone battle since he has the experience. Let's examine his 'atrocious, awful and unacceptable' remark after India's biggest T20I defeat by runs at Trent Bridge on July 7, 2026.

It was 'atrocious' indeed for a World Cup-winning team that also lost to Ireland and has now played six matches without a win.

Awful, because India, which always had a reputation for a strong batting line-up, lasted only 11.4 overs -- their shortest innings when bowled out in a T20I.

Unacceptable, because for the first time India has lost by 100 or more runs in T20Is. One wonders whether more humiliating records await Team India in the coming days.

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Vice Captain Tilak Varma and Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak during a training session at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photograph: BCCI

India's T20 Experiment Goes Wrong

It is unfortunate that the Indian skipper had to use this trilogy of words. The essence of these three words points to a collapse, possibly due to poor selection or poor man-management by the support staff, starting with the coach.

The umbrella of 'inexperience' or 'reset' is merely an excuse. Team India's think-tank will have to admit that this is experimentation without a roadmap.

A batting line-up that did not even last till the crowd finished their snacks after the innings break at Trent Bridge is not what Indian fans thronged the grounds for.

They did not want to see a trial run, they had come to watch a contest.

If leaving out Suryakumar Yadav, a World Cup-winning captain, and not including Sanju Samson, one of the standout players of the World Cup in the playing eleven, was meant to prove the team's bench strength and capability, surely that has backfired.

For now, India has produced the poorest show in the shortest format of the game.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff