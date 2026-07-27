How Shreyas Iyer Inspired India's Zimbabwe Win

Shreyas Iyer urged his players to shed fear and forget the past: 'Be in the present. Maximise the opportunity you're getting. Tomorrow is a new day.'

Simple words, but they struck deep.

IMAGE: Team India players celebrate with the trophy after clean-sweeping the T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. All photographs: BCCI

Key Points India achieved a 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the T20 series, reversing a six-match losing streak.

Captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership, focusing on a fearless and present-moment mindset, was crucial in motivating the team.

Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, backed by Iyer despite initial failures, emerged as Player of the Match and Player of the Series with two half-centuries.

Despite the series win, fielding remains a concern for India, with 10 catches dropped compared to Zimbabwe's one.

India has recorded a clean sweep 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in Harare in the T20 series, powered by a fearless and positive mindset.

Arriving in Harare with a string of six defeats in T20 International matches, they won the first match by seven wickets, the second by 90 runs, and the third by 35 runs.

At a time when there were doubts over whether this team would crash again, under Shreyas Iyer, the players blocked all negative thoughts and focused on the present.

An inspiring message from Iyer did the trick.

Iyer urged his players to shed fear and forget the past: 'Be in the present. Maximise the opportunity you're getting. Tomorrow is a new day.' Simple words, but they struck deep.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan anchored India's top order to set up a 35 run victory and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Impact of Positive Mindset

Ishan Kishan, who emerged as the Player of the Match in the second game, revealed the impact of positivity that helped him produce a match-winning knock of 81 and how focusing on the present moment backed him.

'I don't give so much focus to what's happening outside. I know the way I have to play. What's important is to just be in the moment, not think about what's going on in the outside world.'

When a team wearing the badge of T20 World Champions stumbles against Ireland and slips into a six-match losing streak, criticism is inevitable.

For Iyer, it was a trial by fire as a new captain. But great leaders are not defined by smooth starts -- they are defined by how they respond to setbacks.

Iyer's Leadership Mantra

Iyer's remark after the series win is worth noting.

'The amount of calmness that we possess, and if we show the same courage going forward, it's going to be good for Indian cricket,' he said.

More importantly, he drove home a crucial mantra -- detach from results, attach to effort.

'It doesn't matter what situation we are facing, we just have to perform to the best of our abilities and see the team through,' he revealed as having told his boys.

That clarity became India's biggest strength.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a match-winning innings of 81 off 49 balls in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rise

Backing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite a string of failures was a bold and telling move.

Faith, when shown at the right time, can transform careers.

The 15 year old repaid that trust in style -- with two half-centuries, his first Player of the Match award in the third T20, and the Player of the Series honour.

In one series, he moved from doubt to dominance, firmly cementing his place in the side. Confidence, once protected, can flourish.

Had he been dropped, doubts might have crept in. Instead, belief was reinforced.

His rise echoes William Shakespeare's timeless words: 'Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt.'

Sooryavanshi didn't just silence his doubts -- he erased those of the fans as well.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer scored 27 runs off 18 balls in the 3rd T20.

Challenges Ahead for Team India

Despite all the positives, fielding remains a challenging factor for this team.

India dropped five catches in this match. Statistics reveal that India took 18 catches but dropped 10, compared to Zimbabwe's 17 catches taken with only one dropped.

Matches at higher levels do not forgive such lapses. Team India has a busy time ahead, and it is important that any chinks in their armour are removed quickly.

India goes to Sri Lanka in August 2026 for two Tests, followed by a demanding tour of New Zealand from October 22 to December 1, 2026, featuring 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, and 5 T20Is.

The real test lies ahead -- but for now, India has rediscovered something invaluable: Belief.

Momentum has been regained. Confidence has been restored. Now comes the real test -- consistency.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff