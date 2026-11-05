Glenn Maxwell: The Big Show Never Ends

Bravery, mastery and timing were among his greatest qualities.

We have seen batters hit plenty of sixes, but Glenn Maxwell would leave spectators wondering where he would dispatch the next delivery, notes K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell slammed 21 fours and 10 sixes during his memorable double century in the game against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai, November 7, 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Glenn Maxwell, a legendary limited-overs cricketer known for his destructive batting, has retired from international cricket.

His unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, achieved despite severe cramps, is hailed as one of the greatest match-winning innings.

Maxwell was renowned for his unpredictable shots, innovative batting style, and ability to turn matches around.

Glenn Maxwell has called it a day. He was one of the finest demolishers of bowling that the game has ever seen -- a legend of limited-overs cricket.

He could transform a respectable bowling attack into a collection of bewildered men as to what has hit them.

I reported his first international match when he made his ODI debut at Sharjah on August 25, 2012 against Afghanistan.

I was fortunate to report his T20I debut against Pakistan on September 5, 2012, in Dubai, and his last ODI match against India, 13 years later, on March 4, 2025, at the same venue during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Reporting his unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan at the Wankhede stadium on November 7, 2023 was an absolute joy.

One of the finest match-winning innings ever played, it took Australia into the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup. They eventually emerged champions, beating India in the final at Ahmedabad.

There is always a buzz when Maxwell walks out to bat because he is capable of producing the most unexpected shots.

It was this unpredictability that prompted fans to call him 'Mad Max', once the nickname of Sri Lankan batting legend Aravinda de Silva who earned it during a tour of India through his aggressive and unorthodox batting style.

Maxwell, who produced shots that earned him maximum attention, later acquired the nicknames 'Maxi' and 'The Big Show'.

The 'Big Show' Legacy

One of his biggest shows was undoubtedly the unbeaten 201, during which he endured agonising cramps and was unable to move one of his legs.

He lifted Australia from 91 for 7 while chasing 292 and ensured a three-wicket victory with 19 balls to spare.

His innings demonstrated how, when the legs give up, the heart can take over.

It was an innings through which he showed that footwork is not essential to hit sixes or boundaries; all that is needed is an indomitable will to win.

'Max-imising' his abilities has always been his approach to the game.

He often hit sixes by quickly switching to a left-handed stance, leaving everyone wondering how he managed to generate such power behind those shots.

His scoop shots were executed with surgical precision. When he was at the crease, no one could dare to predict that the opposition would emerge as the winner.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

An All-Rounder's Impact

Bravery, mastery and timing were among his greatest qualities. We have seen batters hit plenty of sixes, but Maxwell would leave spectators wondering where he would dispatch the next delivery.

He could send the ball soaring into the stands in the most unexpected areas of the ground.

His greatest contribution was perhaps inspiring a generation of cricketers to think beyond conventional batting techniques.

Maxwell has the rare ability to wield a cricket bat like a tennis racquet. He created his own batting vocabulary.

He was also a fine all-rounder, renowned for producing match-winning spells with his off-spin.

He could bowl economically and change the rhythm of a match like he when he picked Rohit Sharma's wicket in the 2023 World Cup final.

His fielding was equally brilliant. He was athletic, alert and blessed with a powerful throwing arm.

Maxwell is expected to continue enthralling audiences in T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Stars.

The international curtain may have come down on 'The Big Show' from Glenn Maxwell, but the show he put on will never see its curtain fall in our memories.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff