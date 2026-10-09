Gill, Iyer And The Art Of Fluent Captaincy

A vital aspect of captaincy is not the title, but the confidence that a captain plant in the hearts of their team-mates. And both, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, do this very well, points out K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates a double century during the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shubman Gill's calm approach and technical brilliance strengthen confidence within India's Test and ODI teams.

Shreyas Iyer combines tactical sharpness with middle-order composure, qualities particularly valuable in T20 cricket.

Both captains lead through performance, showing team-mates how to handle pressure during crucial moments.

Gill focuses on long-term team building, while Iyer approaches T20 cricket with adaptability and precision.

It is indeed splendid that India's captains, Shubman Gill (for Tests and ODIs) and Shreyas Iyer (for T20Is), are exhibiting tremendous form.

A captain leading from the front is what any team would dream of having, as it is hugely inspirational and motivating for the players.

Gill's recent scores include an unbeaten 223 and 110 in consecutive ODI matches against the West Indies.

He also scored a half-century against Sri Lanka in Tests, and before that, he scored 71, 31 and an unbeaten 80 against England in the ODIs.

Iyer has motivated his team through an unbeaten 102 on October 6, 2026, in Lucknow, giving India a winning start in the T20I series against the West Indies. He has often played timely knocks as well.

A vital aspect of captaincy is not the title, but the confidence that a captain plant in the hearts of their teammates. And both, Gill and Iyer, do this very well.

Gill is known for his calm approach and technical brilliance with the bat. Iyer is acclaimed for his sharp tactical shrewdness.

He also holds a unique record for a high percentage of tosses won, but what makes him stand out is his calm middle-order composure under pressure.

Most of his knocks, even the short ones, are timely and aimed at ensuring victory. Both strengthen the belief in the teams they lead.

They are captains who do not just instruct their teams to climb the mountain but take the lead in starting the ascent.

They have time and again shown that their bats speak louder than their speeches in the dressing room.

They are not just consistent batters but also captains who do not get blown away by the pressure of captaincy.

It is a fact that when the captain stays at the crease for long periods, accumulating runs or lessening the pressure with calmness, the dressing room naturally begins to breathe more easily.

The pressure in the room, too, flies out of the door. Captains who announce that everything is under control make every member of the team give their best.

Gill's ability to look at tomorrow while performing today reveals that he is building a team for the future.

He is spreading a cricket culture. It is not just about winning every match but also about preparing the team for the next battle.

Iyer's captaincy carries a different flavour. He is quick to take decisions and can change direction according to the needs of the match.

These are qualities much needed in T20 cricket. This skill in him has already won acclaims in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the first T20I against the West Indies in Lucknow, October 6, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Beyond The Toss

Against the West Indies in Lucknow, Iyer's century was admirable. A century is always impressive, but when it is scored at a time the team needs it, it becomes inspirational.

His innings are always played with a purpose rather than for a personal milestone.

The value of a knock in T20 cricket can never be measured merely by the runs a batter scores, but by its impact.

This is why twenty runs can sometimes have more value than a half-century.

Iyer has been lucky in spinning the coin, but after winning it, he does not spin around the field when it comes to taking decisions.

He knows that the real challenge for a captain begins after the toss.

Gill and Iyer are very encouraging for Indian cricket. In fact, Gill, as captain of the Test and ODI teams, thinks like a long-distance runner rather than a sprinter.

Iyer, on the other hand, knows that he has to approach T20 cricket with the instincts of a chess player.

He knows that every move matters and that one wrong move can bring his team crashing down even before he realises it.

They exhibit different rhythms because the demands on them are totally different.

While a captain can show the way to the summit, the team must take the responsibility to climb with him.

A captain can only be as good as the number of players who put their hands up when the battle demands courage.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff