Dhruv Jurel: The Fighter Who Refused to Surrender

Dhruv Jurel showed the same traits as his father did as an army man: Courage, discipline, resilience and an unwillingness to surrender.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his century against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Dhruv Jurel's journey to cricket stardom was marked by early struggles, including playing secretly and his mother selling her gold chain to fund his equipment.

Despite a childhood accident and humble beginnings, Jurel has emerged as a resilient and mature batter, capable of performing under pressure.

His performance in the Colombo Test highlighted his temperament, ability to absorb pressure, and commitment to staying at the crease.

Jurel's fighting spirit and match-winning knocks are drawing comparisons to his father's military service, making him a special asset for India.

When Dhruv Jurel hit an unbeaten 115 to lift India to a score of 503 for 9 in the first innings, he stamped his class as a fighter.

As a boy, he had to play the game secretly because his father wanted him to focus on his studies and join the armed forces.

After hitting the second Test century of his career, everything about him and his career is now public.

If it was Devdutt Padikkal who hogged the headlines on the first day, it was Jurel on the second day.

Jurel is the son of a 1999 Kargil War veteran, and has ensured that his team marches to victory.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates with Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

A Journey of Sacrifice and Determination

When he hit his first Test century (125) in only his sixth Test match against the West Indies in October 2025 in Ahmedabad, he had shaped India's victory by an innings and 140 runs.

Today, Jurel is talked about as a wicket-keeper-batter who can win matches with useful knocks.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, he had scored 51 runs in the first innings.

To support his dream of becoming a top cricketer, Jurel's mother had quietly sold her only gold chain and raised Rs 6,000 to buy cricket equipment.

Today, the value of that gold chain is invaluable. She has gifted cricket a cricketer who sparkles not only as a batter but also as a wicket-keeper.

Overcoming Adversity to Shine

Jurel is a fighter and destined to become a hero.

At the age of five, Jurel suffered an accident when his left leg got trapped under the tyre of a bus, and he needed plastic surgery to recover.

It was a traumatic experience, especially for a child. Yet adversity did not define him. It strengthened him.

Today, his skills are such that he can pull off a lightning stumping, take a breathtaking catch and score runs when his team needs them the most.

Jurel is pleased with what he has achieved in his life.

Expressing his delight over getting a Test call, he said that every Indian cricketer carries a dream and, coming from a middle-class family, it may seem impossible since there are many aiming to reach the Indian team.

But Jurel knew one thing: The hard work and struggles he had to overcome would reward him one day.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Composure Under Pressure

In the Colombo Test, Jurel walked in when India needed runs.

He absorbed the pressure, read the conditions beautifully and stayed on till the end. That revealed his maturity as a batter.

He never appeared hurried or overawed by the responsibility.

One could see him trust his defence and wait for the right ball to punish with authority.

There was a lovely balance between caution and aggression throughout his knock.

What reflected the most was his temperament.

It wasn't just another Test century from a batter; he carried India's innings on his shoulders, ensuring that India crossed the 500-run mark.

His father had served the nation in army attire; Jurel is doing it in Test cricket's white flannels and shirt.

He showed the same traits as his father did as an army man: Courage, discipline, resilience and an unwillingness to surrender. Hence, an unbeaten century is not at all a surprise.

The Mark of a Special Cricketer

Another factor about Jurel is that he understands the value of his wicket -- the importance of staying there.

He is aware that every run he scores can strengthen India's mission of recording a clean sweep over Sri Lanka.

It's never easy to bat deep into the innings as batting partners keep falling.

That is the phase when immense concentration is needed, and he displayed it well.

The hallmark of a good cricketer is his ability to perform, but what makes a cricketer special is when he performs when the team needed him the most.

He has proved that he is becoming India's special batter.

Dhruv Jurel's journey offers a powerful lesson to every young cricketer -- circumstances may decide where you begin, but that will not decide where you will finish.

The boy who once had to play cricket secretly is now impossible to hide. The world is watching.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff