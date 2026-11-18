India's last victory at Basin Reserve came 58 years ago.

It happened in the third Test of the 1968 tour.

Legendary off-spinner E A S Prasanna was the hero of that match, with spells of 5 for 32 and 3 for 56 while left-arm spinner Bapu Nadkarni produced a deadly spell of 6 for 43 in the second innings.

India won that match by eight wickets.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead India's pace attack in the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. All photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Key Points New Zealand's home conditions, particularly the persistent breeze, pose a significant challenge for visiting batters.

Success in New Zealand requires patience, temperament and disciplined batting, especially in leaving deliveries outside the off stump.

In New Zealand, the most dangerous delivery is not always the one that beats the bat; it is the one that tempts the batter into playing.

After winning the T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand, displaying their strength in white-ball cricket, it is now time for India to prove their prowess in red-ball cricket.

The two teams will lock horns in a two-Test series, beginning with the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

Never before have India won both the ODI and T20I series on the same tour of New Zealand, so a triumph in the Test series too would make the tour historic.

Test cricket is a different examination. It is the format where reputations are truly tested and character is laid bare.

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill with Coach Gautam Gambhir during the team's training session in Wellington.

Breaking The 58-Year Jinx

History is waiting to be rewritten in the first Test itself at the Basin Reserve because India's last victory at this venue came 58 years ago.

It happened in the third Test of the 1967 to 1968 tour, played from February 29 to March 4, 1968.

Legendary off-spinner E A S Prasanna was the hero of that match, with spells of 5 for 32 and 3 for 56 while left-arm spinner Bapu Nadkarni produced a deadly spell of 6 for 43 in the second innings. India won that match by eight wickets.

The challenge now is to repeat history at a ground where that glorious moment in Indian cricket history has become a distant milestone.

It is not merely about breaking a 58-year-old jinx because a victory in this Test series could boost India's chances in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 to 2027 cycle.

India has recorded victories at some of the most intimidating cricketing venues around the world, so Wellington offers an opportunity to settle an old score.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj during a training session ahead of the Tests.

India's Test Record Against New Zealand

India and New Zealand have played 65 Tests, with India winning 22, New Zealand 16, and 27 ending in draws.

India have not won a Test series in New Zealand since the 2008-2009 tour.

That 1-0 series victory under Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the last time India returned home with a Test series triumph from the country.

The intervening tours have demonstrated just how difficult it is to tame New Zealand in familiar conditions.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has been putting in massive effort at the nets.

Navigating Challenging Conditions

The reason India have lost repeatedly is that New Zealand know how to exploit their home conditions.

The persistent breeze has made life uncomfortable for visiting batters.

Batting in New Zealand is often a test of temperament as much as technique.

Leaving the ball outside the off stump, resisting the temptation to chase deliveries and building an innings through patience become essential ingredients for success.

In fact, in New Zealand, the most dangerous delivery is not always the one that beats the bat; it is the one that tempts the batter into playing.

The second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval will offer another examination of the Indian team's abilities.

It has not traditionally been a happy hunting ground for India, with their previous experiences there including a drawn Test in 1976 and a seven-wicket defeat in 2020.

During that 2020 defeat, New Zealand demonstrated how effectively they could seize control when their seamers received assistance from the surface.

IMAGE: The Indians train hard at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

A Winning Mindset for Red-Ball Cricket

The Indian team have proved that they now possess a winning mindset.

In the fifth match of the ODI series, they showed that even after being bowled out for 89 runs and suffering a massive 244-run defeat in the fourth match, they could bounce back, fight hard and win the fifth match against New Zealand by 22 runs.

Recording their first ODI series victory on New Zealand soil since 2019 speaks volumes about the resilience of the Indian limited-overs team.

This is precisely the attitude that India need to carry into their Test team, too.

Test matches are won through battles of patience, character and endurance.

The Indians need to exhibit these winning traits if they are to conquer New Zealand in their own backyard.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff