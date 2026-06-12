Saurabh Mukherjea Podcast: Indian Middle Class Is In Crisis: What Next?

AI-driven job disruption, rising debt, shrinking savings and a changing global economy are reshaping India's middle class.

Saurabh Mukherjea discusses jobs, entrepreneurship, investing and the future of India's economic growth on THE REDIFF PODCAST.

For more than three decades, India's middle class was powered by a simple formula: Get educated, secure a white-collar job, climb the income ladder, and build a better life for the next generation. But today, that foundational formula is beginning to break down.

In a fascinating conversation on The Rediff Podcast, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers and co-author of Breakpoint: The Story of the Middle Class and the Future of Work and Coffee Can Investing earlier, explains why he believes the Indian middle class has reached a defining crisis.

Pulling no punches, Mukherjea reveals staggering data showing that white-collar job growth has flatlined to zero over the past three years. This leaves 8 million annual graduates scrambling inside an aggressive, highly unequal global gig economy -- a sudden shift driven by an AI tsunami that threatens to turn India's demographic dividend into a demographic challenge.

As a result, a dangerous 'boiling frog' phenomenon is taking hold. To maintain the illusion of prosperity, household debt has surged into a trap, with retail investors using high-interest personal credit to finance short-term holidays and fuel speculative stock market trading.

Mukherjea warns that this consumption boom is masking severe structural pain: Inflation is eroding real wages, currency depreciation is spiking the cost of living (and therein also lie the proverbial Silver Lining) and an incredibly fragile fiscal landscape has emerged where a tiny tax base of just 20 million citizens is carrying the weight of the entire nation.

Yet, it isn't all doom and gloom.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mukherjea details how this economic Samudra Manthan -- or profound structural churning -- is actually forcing a historic rebalancing.

As the tech-driven white-collar engine slows, an imminent rupee correction combined with global 'China Plus One' supply shifts is paving the way for a massive revival in Indian manufacturing. This shift will fundamentally alter the future of work, wealth creation, and social mobility across the country.

To survive and thrive in this new landscape, families must completely rethink savings, investing, and career planning.

Watch The Rediff Podcast to learn how upper middle class families are already future-proofing their children's overseas aspirations using retail pipelines like GIFT City, and discover an asset allocation strategy that could safely compound your wealth over the next decade.

Are you ready for the economy shifting beneath you? Watch The Rediff Podcast now to understand the forces reshaping India's future.

Interview: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff