Mahindra Launches BE 6 SPORTEQ Range: One Big Update, Simplified Options

Is this one car with options, or three distinct vehicles? Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com finds out.

On August 15, 2026, Mahindra launched yet another iteration of its electric SUV lineup: the BE 6 Sporteq.

To mark Independence Day, Mahindra also unveiled the Motorsport-inspired Formula E Freedom Edition, sporting an exclusive Rosso Impulso red finish, tri-colour body decals, and a Firestorm Orange and Suede interior.

And that's not all, there was also the Sporteq Launch Edition.

With multiple names dropping at once, the lineup structure can feel confusing.

Is this one car with options, or three distinct vehicles?

How do the interiors differ?

Let's break it down.

Mahindra introduced SPORTEQ as the overarching brand update for the entire BE 6 range, rolling out two distinct flagship sub-editions alongside it: The Launch Edition and The Freedom Edition.

1. Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ (The Main Model Lineup)

What it is: The new standard update for the BE 6 range moving forward, spanning trims ONE through FOUR.

Cabin Layout: Removes the heavy central divider ("halo" spine) between the driver and front passenger to create an open, living room-style layout.

Tech Highlights: Introduces the coast-to-coast Triple-Screen Dashboard (featuring a dedicated 12.3-inch passenger display) and the MAIA AI suite powered by Google Gemini.

Colours & Trims: Features a Black & Tan interior theme with 12 exterior shade options.

Pricing: ₹19.45 Lakh to ₹26.95 Lakh (or starting at ₹11.45 Lakh under the BaaS battery subscription scheme).

2. BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition (The Top-Spec Luxury Variant)

What it is: The fully loaded, top-of-the-line spec of the main SPORTEQ lineup.

Cabin Layout: Shares the new open-cockpit layout and Triple-Screen Setup with the standard SPORTEQ, but upgrades materials.

Colours & Trims: Finished in an exclusive Graphite Storm exterior paint with a full Racing Tan interior, 20-inch alloy wheels, and every tech suite ticked as standard.

Pricing: ₹26.95 Lakh (Ex-Showroom).

3. BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition (The Enthusiast / Collector Trim)

What it is: A specialised track-inspired edition for buyers who prefer the original driver-focused cockpit.

Cabin layout: Does NOT get the triple screens or open console. It retains the original two-screen dashboard with the driver-centric "halo" spine intact.

Colours & Trims: Comes in an exclusive Rosso Impulso shade with the Indian tri-colour body decals, Firestorm Orange & Suede interior, an official numbered plaque, and an Acceleration Boost mode (0–100 km/h in 6.44s).

Pricing: ₹24.45 Lakh (FE) to ₹26.95 Lakh (FE FOUR).

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: Variant Wise Pricing

Here's a complete list of the lineup spanning three battery capacities (59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh) offering up to 683 km of range.

For the first time, Mahindra is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option on entry variants, which makes the vehicle cheaper for the end customer.

Variant Battery Pack Outright Ex-Showroom Price BaaS Ex-Showroom Price Key Variant Highlights ONE 59 kWh ₹19.45 Lakh ₹11.45 Lakh (+ ₹3.75/km) Dual Super HD Screens, L2 ADAS, Flush Door Handles, 6 Airbags TWO 59 kWh ₹20.95 Lakh ₹12.95 Lakh (+ ₹3.75/km) Coast-to-Coast Triple HD Screens, 16-spk Harman Kardon, 540° Camera, TEQ_xting THREE 59 kWh / 70 kWh ₹21.95 Lakh / ₹22.95 Lakh N/A Infinity Roof, Vent. Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Powered Tailgate THREE+ 70 kWh / 79 kWh ₹23.95 Lakh / ₹24.95 Lakh N/A Adaptive Suspension, Gemini AI (TEQ_Talk), Gaming/Karaoke, AR HUD FOUR 79 kWh ₹26.95 Lakh N/A L2+ ADAS, Secure360 Pro, Approach/Walkaway Lock, Fixed Panoramic Roof LAUNCH EDITION 79 kWh ₹26.95 Lakh N/A Exclusive Graphite Storm exterior, full Racing Tan interior, Triple Screens FORMULA E (FE) 79 kWh ₹24.45 Lakh N/A Halo Instrument Panel, Dual Screens, Firestorm Orange interior, Adaptive Suspension FE FOUR 79 kWh ₹26.95 Lakh N/A Top-spec Formula E trim with full tech suite, Capsense controls, 20" Alloys

(Note: Prices exclude home charger and installation).

All the New Tech Inside

Step inside, and the cabin reveals a tech ecosystem built around in-car entertainment and connectivity.

TEQ_Talk with Google Gemini: Integrated directly into the system, Gemini AI acts as a natural conversational partner via 17 specialised AI agents, handling over 100 core functions and 48 apps spanning navigation, music, vehicle controls, and general knowledge.

TEQ_Play Gaming & Karaoke: Turn the cabin into an entertainment arena, the system supports up to four Bluetooth game controllers for high-definition gaming and includes an in-car Karaoke suite. YES, Karaoke! Which is paired with the 1,400-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

TEQ_xting Tailgate Messaging: Outside, the LED tail lamp strip turns into an interactive canvas, allowing driver customised personalised text messages and pixel animations to be displayed to trailing traffic.

TEQ_Drive Performance: Beyond lifestyle features, it retains enthusiast credentials with a dedicated Drift Mode, Custom Mode tuning, an Intelligent Adaptive Suspension, and an emergency Revive SOS range feature, which gives you 13 Kms + 11 km extra range even after your battery goes down to 0%. But this feature will only be available 5 times in the life of the vehicle.

And finally.. The deliveries

There’s no long waiting period for these models. Mahindra has confirmed that inventory is ready, with deliveries commencing on the occasion of Onam, August 26, 2026.