The Lady Who Changed Indian Banking

By the time she finished her term as SBI chairman, she was overseeing over two lakh employees, 24,000 domestic branches, 100 international ones and a bank that had stepped into the technological age and become youth-friendly.

Meet Arundhati Bhattacharya, the first woman chairman of the State Bank of India and president and CEO, Salesforce, South Asia.

In 1977, an English literature graduate joined India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India, as a probationary officer.

Nearly 36 years later, she became its first woman chairman.

During those decades, she didn't just watch India transition from a world of black and white TVs to an age where the smart phone is in every hand; she also helped shape India's financial history. And, yes, that includes heading India's largest bank as it grappled with the fallout of demonetisation.

"We came to know with the rest of the country," she recalls. "And, overnight, we had to come up with a plan."

Her career isn't as easy as she makes it look.

SBI was a 210-year-old behemoth, male-centric organisation, considered fuddy-duddy.

By the time she finished her term as chairman, she was overseeing over two lakh employees, 24,000 domestic branches, 100 international ones and a bank that had stepped into the technological age and become youth-friendly.

IMAGE: Arundhati Bhattacharya at the Rediff office. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

"After 40 years and a month", she retired from the SBI in 2017 only to begin a new journey in 2020 as the president and CEO of Silicon Valley giant Salesforce for India -- before long she was heading the South Asia operations as well -- and has answers for the questions that most worry you about AI.

Equally importantly, as she did all of this, she broke glass ceilings with grace, paved an easier path for women who worked with her and dealt with the unique challenges of bringing up a special child in an India, and in a world, that still often does not understand them.

Her book, Indomitable, recently released as Aparajita in Hindi.

If you are still wondering why this interview is a must watch, here are some glimpses:

And you thought banking was easy...

"We used to have these small one-man branches and they had to be inspected regularly because one person only was in charge of the cash.

"When I was the branch manager in Karagpur (West Bengal), I had 14 such branches under me.

"I remember visiting one of these branches and the collapsible gate was shut. The guy who runs the branch was sitting on a desk just inside the collapsible gate.

"I went up to him and I said, 'Why are you closed?'

"He says, 'No, ma'am, we are not closed; we are open.'

"But the gate is closed," I pointed out

'Yes,' he replied, 'but you know, over here, if you keep the collapsible gate open, very often a bear will stroll in. There are more bears here than human beings.'

About bad bosses:

"I used to work under somebody who had this habit of changing every single line of a draft that I would submit.

"When it happens twice, thrice, four times, you lose confidence in what you are doing, especially if you find that the changes are not material changes.

"Over time, you actually want to get away. You don't want to do the job anymore.

"In this particular case, I bore it for about three, four months. Then there came a time when I just couldn't do it anymore. So I decided to go to HR and ask for a transfer.

"Just as I just stepped out of my room, somebody came rushing from the other side to tell me my boss has just been transferred. I simply went back into my room, sat down at my desk, and banged it a few times in celebration."

About memes:

"I don't think people understand the amount of dedication bankers bring to their job.

"You see all these jokes, you know, in WhatsApp and things like that, especially the lunchtime joke about SBI... it gets my blood boiling.

"I've been in the bank for 40 years and one month. I never, ever had a lunch hour. Never, ever. We either sat at our desk and had lunch for 10 minutes or it was a working lunch meeting; this was true eve when I was the chairman. We just didn't have time for a separate lunch hour.

"On the other hand, now that I'm in the private sector, I do have time blocked off for my lunch.

"Now, during that time, if I choose to meet with somebody, that's a different thing.

"But, in the bank, you couldn't afford the time to have lunch. So whenever people make those comments, it hurts more than anything else. It hurts because I think we do a lot which goes over and above the call of duty."

And, of course, tech and AI:

"India is a nation of 1.4 billion people.

"There is no way that we can get the kind of services that our people deserve in the brick-and-mortar manner.

"We tried financial inclusion for a long time. We couldn't do it because we didn't have that technological support.

"When we did it ultimately in 2014, it was because of technological assistance. The government also put its weight behind it. But, even then, if it had not been for Aadhaar, if it had not been for the spread of the mobile communications, we would not have been able to do it.

"Aadhaar gave us the KYC. Mobile gave us the ability to connect to the remotest of places. And we were able to open those accounts.

"If we want to resolve issues, we need much more technology.

"If you want the best kind of pedagogy in the rural schools, you will have to have technology that brings it over the audiovisual system from places which is really good.

"Similarly, if you want really good medical attention, you can't have doctors in every place. You will have to use technology to share your symptoms with doctors who are sitting elsewhere, where they can look at those symptoms and remotely tell you what is required to be done.

"So, for us as a nation, technology is a must."

And then, of course, there are the secrets she reveals in the Rapid Fire round :)

Do watch the complete interview in this must-see episode of The Rediff Podcast.

Interview: Savera R Someshwar/Rediff

Video Production: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Achrekar/Rediff