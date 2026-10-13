Zoho pauses pay hikes, trims marketing spend due to soaring AI infrastructure costs

Homegrown technology firm Zoho Corporation has paused its annual pay hikes and pruned its marketing expenditure, citing sharply escalating Artificial Intelligence infrastructure costs and an uncertain outlook for the software sector, as revealed by founder Sridhar Vembu.

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Key Points Zoho Corporation has frozen annual pay hikes and reduced marketing expenditure due to a significant increase in AI infrastructure costs.

Founder Sridhar Vembu cited a 'massive 4-fold increase in server prices' necessary for data centres and rapidly increasing AI usage expenses.

The company has maintained a flat headcount for 18 months and is actively working to avoid mass layoffs despite a 'grim' outlook for software jobs.

Vembu apologised to employees for the wage freeze and acknowledged a 'challenging geopolitical backdrop' compounding operational pressures.

Zoho is undergoing a reinvention process, with the next 3-5 years being crucial for its success amidst the current challenges.

Homegrown technology firm Zoho Corporation has paused its annual pay hikes and pruned its marketing expenditure, citing sharply escalating Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure costs and an uncertain outlook for the software sector, founder Sridhar Vembu said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Vembu described the global employment landscape for the software sector as "grim" and said that the company has kept its headcount flat for the past 18 months while making efforts to avoid mass layoffs.

Impact of AI Costs and Market Uncertainty

"The business outlook for software is uncertain, and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) A massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centres and b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control," Vembu said.

He added that a "challenging geopolitical backdrop" has further compounded these operational pressures.

Internal Measures and Future Outlook

Outlining the internal measures taken to navigate the headwinds, Vembu stated that the company has trimmed marketing outlays and communicated the wage freeze to its workforce.

"We have cut down on our marketing budget.

"We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year.

"I have apologised for not being able to avoid this," he said, adding that he was thankful to employees for understanding the situation.

He said the company will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but "the outlook for software jobs in general is grim".

"We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves.

The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us," Vembu said.