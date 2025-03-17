HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Zetwerk Manufacturing plans IPO in 15-24 months, aims to raise $500 million

Zetwerk Manufacturing plans IPO in 15-24 months, aims to raise $500 million

By Shine Jacob
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 12:15 IST

x

Zetwerk Manufacturing, a $3.1 billion company in the contract manufacturing space, is planning to come up with an initial public offering within the next 15–24 months, a top company executive said on Saturday.

Zetwerk

Photograph: Courtesy, Zetwerk Manufacturing

The Bengaluru-based company aims to raise at least $500 million, targeting a valuation of around $5 billion.

The preparatory work is underway to go public in the next 15 to 24 months, said Amrit Acharya, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zetwerk, which is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.

 

Zetwerk Electronics, a part of the $2 billion Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses, started its seventh electronics manufacturing facility –its first in Tamil Nadu – in Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who inaugurated the facility, said India’s electronics manufacturing was on a growth trajectory and scaling new heights.

“Two major Electronics Manufacturing Clusters, with an approved cost of ₹1,012 crore, will be developed at Pillai Pakkam and Manallur.

"Tamil Nadu is a key beneficiary, with the railway budget now exceeding ₹6,000 crore, fueling growth and infrastructure.

"As Zetwerk launches its seventh factory, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Indian companies in becoming global leaders," he said.

The 15-acre campus will play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s position in the global Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, contributing to the country’s ambition of a $500 billion ESDM market and Tamil Nadu’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy, the company said.

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, said that as India’s top electronics producer with a 36 per cent share in national exports, Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront of the country’s manufacturing revolution.

“Investments from new-age companies like Zetwerk further strengthen our ecosystem and will enable our ambitious target to scale up our yearly electronics exports to $100 billion," said the minister.

"This is part of our overall plan to invest around ₹1,000 crore in the electronics segment.

"We are betting big on markets like the United States," said Josh Foulger, the president of electronics at Zetwerk.

The new factory will focus on manufacturing control boards for washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and IT hardware, with advanced production capabilities, including five Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) lines, Manual Insertion (MI) lines, potting, conformal coating, and rigorous testing processes.

At full capacity, the facility will employ approximately 1,200 skilled professionals.

Acharya said Zetwerk was born from the vision of making India a global manufacturing powerhouse.

“In just a few years, we have built a full-stack EMS company that is helping reshape supply chains.

"This new facility is a step toward realising India’s potential in high-value electronics manufacturing," he said.

"Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and skill development will drive our mission to strengthen India's global competitiveness.

"We recognise that the journey toward a $500 billion ESDM industry and a $1 trillion Tamil Nadu economy is a collective effort, and Zetwerk is proud to be a vital piece of this larger puzzle," he added.

Zetwerk’s Chennai facility is designed to be a world-class export hub, leveraging Indo-US trade opportunities and contributing to India’s role in global supply chains.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shine Jacob
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sensex May Hit 105,000 by Dec 2025
Sensex May Hit 105,000 by Dec 2025
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
'Markets Are Testing Investors' Patience'
Retail Investors Bear Brunt Of Market Crash
Retail Investors Bear Brunt Of Market Crash
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
'Scale Of Wealth Destruction Is Sudden'
'Scale Of Wealth Destruction Is Sudden'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

webstory image 2

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 3

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

VIDEOS

Security heightens near Aurangzeb's grave following threats of Bajrang Dal 5:22

Security heightens near Aurangzeb's grave following...

Pakistan terror attack: BLA launches another assault on Pak Army2:06

Pakistan terror attack: BLA launches another assault on...

Tamannaah brings the glamour to Rasha's birthday bash in a black bodycon dress0:36

Tamannaah brings the glamour to Rasha's birthday bash in...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD