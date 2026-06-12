US Payment Giant Zelle Expands To India

Zelle, a prominent US peer-to-peer payment service, is making its first international foray into India by year-end, aiming to revolutionise cross-border remittances and tap into the world's largest recipient market.

Key Points Zelle, a leading US peer-to-peer payment service, is expanding to India by the end of this year, marking its first international market entry.

India was chosen as the initial overseas market due to its status as the world's largest recipient of remittances.

Zelle's service facilitates instant money transfers between US bank accounts, differing from UPI by being integrated into participating bank mobile apps.

The company also launched ZelleUSD (ZLUSD), a US dollar-backed stablecoin, to support future international payment capabilities.

This expansion aims to meet growing consumer demand for fast, secure, and reliable digital cross-border remittances.

Zelle, a popular peer-to-peer payment service in the US, will expand its services to India, marking its foray into the overseas market. The initial availability is expected before the end of this year, Zelle said in a statement on Thursday.

Zelle's Entry Into India's Remittance Market

Zelle, somewhat similar to India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allows instant money transfers between US bank accounts. A key difference between the two is that while UPI is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and enables money transfers using a mobile app, Zelle is integrated into the mobile apps of participating banks.

Early Warning Services LLC, the network operator of Zelle, is owned by seven of the US' leading financial institutions, including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo.

"As the world's largest recipient of remittances, India is a natural starting point and an important corridor for the millions of American consumers who regularly send money to the country," Zelle said.

Innovations And Global Expansion Strategy

The company also unveiled ZelleUSD (ZLUSD), its proprietary US dollar-backed stablecoin. ZLUSD will support future international payment capabilities in other markets, providing US consumers with even more opportunities to send money to family and friends worldwide.

"Zelle scaled into one of the largest, most transformative payment networks in the United States because of the value it provides to meet consumer demand for fast, innovative, and reliable payments," said Early Warning CEO Cameron Fowler. "We believe international payments are at a similar inflexion point, and we are expanding to meet consumer demand," he said.

Early Warning's strategy to expand Zelle internationally meets growing consumer demand for fast, secure, and reliable digital payments. According to the statement, it enables financial institutions of all sizes to offer near-instant cross-border remittances through trusted banks and credit unions.

In 2025, American consumers and small businesses sent more than USD 1.2 trillion using Zelle, marking the second consecutive trillion-dollar year. According to the UPI website, as many as 720 banks were live on the platform and more than 23 billion transactions took place in May to transfer over Rs 29.9 trillion (USD 313 billion).