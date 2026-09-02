World Coconut Day: Which States Produce The Most Coconuts?

India contributes 31.24 per cent of the global coconut output and 17.90 per cent of the worldwide cultivation area.

In 2024-2025, according to statistics from the government's Coconut Development Board, the country harvested 20,301.22 million nuts across 2.19 million hectares, with an average productivity of 9,249 nuts per hectare.

On World Coconut Day, find out which Indian states produce the most coconuts, as per the Coconut Development Board.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Judgefloro/Wikimedia Commons

1. Tamil Nadu: India's Coconut Leader

TN tops the list, producing 6,251.94 million coconuts from 505.53 thousand hectares in 2024-2025.

Its productivity stands at an impressive 12,367 nuts per hectare, making the state India's biggest coconut producer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranjithsiji/Wikimedia Commons

2. Karnataka

India's second-largest coconut producer is Karnataka, harvesting 5,488.40 million nuts in 2024-2025.

The crop covers 600.79 thousand hectares, with productivity of 9,135 nuts per hectare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Judgefloro/Wikimedia Commons

3. Kerala

The state yielded 5,149.87 million nuts in 2024-2025 across 754 thousand hectares, recording productivity of 6,830 nuts per hectare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ralph Marcel Chan Estaño/Pexels

4. Andhra Pradesh

Standing out for its impressive coconut productivity too is Andhra Pradesh. The state grew 1,735.94 million nuts from just 108.48 thousand hectares in 2024-2025, achieving the highest productivity per hectare on this list at 16,002 nuts per hectare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajaykuyiloor/Wikimedia Commons

5. West Bengal

In 2024-2025, the state had a crop of 426.85 million nuts from 33.63 thousand hectares, clocking a productivity of 12,694 nuts per hectare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Moheen Reeyad/Wikimedia Commons

6. Odisha

During 2024-2025, Odisha had a return of 399.47 million nuts from 55.36 thousand hectares, with each hectare producing an average of 7,216 nuts.