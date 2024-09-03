News
World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25

World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25

Source: PTI
September 03, 2024 13:21 IST
The World Bank on Tuesday raised the growth forecast for the Indian economy to 7 per cent for the current fiscal year on the back of recovery in agri sector and rural demand.

Agriculture

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

World Bank had in June projected India to grow at 6.6 per cent for FY24.

According to the World Bank Report released on Tuesday, India's growth continues to be strong despite a challenging global environment.

 

Improvement in monsoon and private consumption have led to revising the India gross domestic product (GDP) forecast, said World Bank senior Economist Ran Li.

The growth rate of India, which accounts for the bulk of the South Asia region, is expected to remain strong at 7 per cent in 2024-25, the World Bank said in the India Development Update.

Recovery in agriculture will partially offset a marginal moderation in industry, it said, adding that services will remain robust.

Rural private consumption will recover, thanks to the expected recovery in agriculture, the World Bank said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
