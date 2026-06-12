World Bank ups India's FY27 growth to 6.6% amid global slowdown

The World Bank has revised India's economic growth forecast upwards to 6.6 per cent for FY27, attributing the robust outlook to resilient domestic demand, even as it projects a significant slowdown in global economic growth.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The World Bank has raised India's economic growth projection for FY27 by 10 basis points to 6.6 per cent, driven by resilient domestic demand.

India's GDP growth forecast for FY28 has also been increased by 60 bps to 7.2 per cent.

Despite India's positive outlook, the World Bank has cut its global growth forecast to 2.5 per cent in 2026, the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the West Asia conflict.

India's growth in FY27 is expected to moderate to 6.6 per cent, reflecting a slowdown in private demand growth due to higher energy prices and input costs.

Free trade agreements and structural reforms are anticipated to support foreign direct investment inflows and mitigate the impact of weaker external demand on India's merchandise exports.

The World Bank on Thursday raised its economic growth projection for India by 10 basis points (bps) to 6.6 per cent for the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27), citing resilient domestic demand.

It also raised India"s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for FY28 by 60 bps to 7.2 per cent.

"Despite heightened uncertainty related to the conflict (in West Asia), economic activity in India remained robust early this year, supported by resilient domestic demand. Private consumption, particularly in rural areas, has been strong, with urban demand recovering," the World Bank said in its report "Global Economic Prospects".

Global Economic Outlook and India's Resilience

Considering the impact of the hostilities in West Asia and weaker prospects for economies dependent on energy imports, the World Bank has projected the global growth to slow down to 2.5 per cent in 2026, from 2.9 per cent in 2025.

The projected global growth of 2.5 per cent is the lowest rate since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But global economic activity is also expected to recoup in 2027-28 as energy supplies recover, monetary easing resumes, and trade strengthens, the report said.

The multilateral body"s growth projection for FY27 is in line with that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

But a projection of 6.6 per cent in FY27 is slower than India"s economic growth of 7.7 per cent estimated by the government for the last financial year.

Factors Influencing India's Growth Trajectory

"Growth in India is projected to moderate to 6.6 per cent in financial year 2026-27, reflecting a slowdown in private demand growth owing to higher energy prices and other input costs, though a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates should somewhat support consumer demand," the report said.

"Reduced US tariffs and the expected implementation of free trade agreements (FTAs) will likely mitigate the impact of weaker external demand due to the conflict, particularly on merchandise exports," the report added.

The trade agreements, along with structural reforms undertaken to improve the business environment, are also likely to support foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India, the report said.

Trade Agreements and Fiscal Challenges

India"s FTA with Oman came into force this month, and deals with at least two more trading partners — the European Union and New Zealand — are expected to be implemented soon.

According to the World Bank, India"s growth is expected to rebound in FY28 and FY29 after the West Asia war-led slowdown, due to firm domestic demand and a pickup in export growth.

However, as the conflict continues in West Asia, the energy price shock is likely to put pressure on the government"s finances.

"In several economies, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Maldives, fiscal deficits are anticipated to rise, partly owing to increases in subsidies intended to counteract the surges in energy prices," the report said.

The Indian government is staring at a tight fiscal space in FY27 due to a likely expenditure overshoot of at least Rs 2 trillion on food and fertiliser subsidies, and a revenue shortfall of over Rs 1.2 trillion after a special additional excise duty cut on fuel and tax exemption to foreign portfolio investors.

The government reached nearly one-fourth of the estimated fiscal deficit in just the first month of FY27.

"In India, reduced revenues due to tax reforms are forecast to be partly offset by slower capital expenditure growth and reductions in non-essential current spending," the report said.