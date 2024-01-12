News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wipro's Q3 net profit falls 11.7% to Rs 2,694 crore

Wipro's Q3 net profit falls 11.7% to Rs 2,694 crore

Source: PTI
January 12, 2024 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IT company Wipro on Friday posted an 11.74 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Wipro

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

The company posted a profit of Rs 3,052.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Wipro also fell 4.4 per cent to Rs 22,205.1 crore during the December quarter as against Rs 23,229 crore a year ago.

 

The company's IT Services segment revenue dropped 4.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 22,150.8 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 23,196 crore during the same period of 2022.

Wipro said that it expects revenue from the IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,615 million (around Rs 21,845 crore) to USD 2,669 million (about Rs 22,296 crore) in March 2024 quarter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
War Has Broken Between IT Giants
War Has Broken Between IT Giants
Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?
Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?
SEBI To Go Soft On Rumour Verification
SEBI To Go Soft On Rumour Verification
Interfaith couple attack: Woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: Woman alleges gang rape
Debris of IAF plane found 7.5 years after crash
Debris of IAF plane found 7.5 years after crash
South Africa strip Teeger of U-19 World Cup captaincy
South Africa strip Teeger of U-19 World Cup captaincy
Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles
Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding

How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances