News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wipro's Q1 net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 3,003.2 cr; revenue falls 3.8%

Wipro's Q1 net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 3,003.2 cr; revenue falls 3.8%

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 19, 2024 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IT major Wipro on Friday posted a 4.6 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 3,003.2 crore.

Wipro

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

The Q1 FY25 revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, however, fell 3.8 per cent to Rs 21,963.8 crore.

The company said it expects revenue from the IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,600 million to $2,652 million, in the September quarter.

 

"This translates to sequential guidance of (-) 1.0 per cent to +1.0 per cent in constant currency terms," it said.

Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director of Wipro said the company recorded another quarter of total large deal bookings of over $1 billion, with its "largest win in the recent years".

"Our top accounts continued to grow, accompanied by a growth in 'Americas 1' strategic market unit (SMU), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and consumer sectors.

"We are pleased with the momentum we have built in Q1 across industries and sectors and confident in our ability to execute better on bookings and profitable growth as we transition to Q2... While we continue to build on our ai360 strategy and prepare our workforce for an AI-first future," Pallia said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji's Chance To Revisit Fiscal Math
Nirmalaji's Chance To Revisit Fiscal Math
Google Unveils AI For India's Developers
Google Unveils AI For India's Developers
JSW MG To Launch 5 New Cars
JSW MG To Launch 5 New Cars
Ram Vilas left UPA because Rahul...: Son
Ram Vilas left UPA because Rahul...: Son
Sensex tanks 739 points to settle below 81K
Sensex tanks 739 points to settle below 81K
Is J D Vance The Right Choice By Trump?
Is J D Vance The Right Choice By Trump?
Global cyber outage crashes IT systems of Paris Games
Global cyber outage crashes IT systems of Paris Games

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Can Freedom 125 Disrupt 2-Wheeler Market?

Can Freedom 125 Disrupt 2-Wheeler Market?

Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?

Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances