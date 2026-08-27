Wipro To Train 10,000 AI Specialists With Google Cloud

Wipro is significantly enhancing its AI capabilities and enterprise solutions by expanding its partnership with Google Cloud, aiming to train 10,000 AI-certified specialists for new Gemini-based offerings.

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Wipro expands its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI.

The IT firm will train 10,000 AI-certified specialists to work on Google Gemini-based solutions for enterprises.

This initiative includes creating 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) for on-site client technology support.

Wipro aims to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and accelerate decision-making for clients through advanced AI capabilities.

A new framework will be launched by Wipro for deploying Google Gemini-based solutions at client enterprises.

IT company Wipro on Thursday said it will create a workforce of 10,000 AI-certified specialists to work on new Google Gemini-based solutions for enterprises as part of an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud.

Of the 10,000 AI specialist, Wipro will also create 1,500 forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) that can work on the client site to handle technology support, the company said.

Wipro's Strategic AI Investment

"Wipro Limited...announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. Additionally, Wipro is scaling the internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise and will empower over 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), with advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and accelerate decision-making," the company said in a statement.

Wipro Limited managing partner and global head of technology services Kanwar Singh said AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients.

Driving Enterprise AI Transformation

"By strengthening Wipro Intelligence with Gemini Enterprise, we are embedding intelligence into everyday core operations, helping clients scale outcomes, adapt faster, and compete more effectively in a dynamic environment," Singh said.

Wipro announced the launch of a new framework or protocol which the company will use for deploying new Google Gemini-based solution at enterprises.

"By embedding Gemini Enterprise into their own operations and their customer-facing platforms, Wipro is demonstrating how AI transformation drives tangible efficiency. Together, we are helping joint customers bridge the gap between AI potential and business performance using Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities," Google Cloud President, global partner ecosystem, Kevin Ichhpurani, said.