Wipro reports marginal profit dip in Q2, revenue up 9%

Wipro announced a marginal dip in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of FY27, reporting Rs 3,200.6 crore, even as its revenue from operations grew by 9.1 per cent to Rs 24,752.7 crore, driven by strategic investments and an evolving AI-powered strategy.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Wipro's consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 marginally decreased by 1.40 per cent to Rs 3,200.6 crore.

Revenue from operations for the same quarter saw a 9.1 per cent increase, reaching Rs 24,752.7 crore.

The IT services segment revenue was $2,611.5 million, showing a slight sequential decline but a marginal year-on-year increase.

Wipro anticipates IT services business segment revenue for Q3 FY27 to be between $2,571 million and $2,625 million.

CEO Srini Pallia highlighted strategic investments and an AI-powered strategy as key growth drivers, expecting AI to expand the addressable market.

IT services company Wipro on Thursday reported a slight decline of 1.40 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,200.6 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 3,246.2 crore in the year-ago period, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue Performance and IT Services Outlook

Wipro's revenue from operations rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 24,752.7 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequentially, the company's profit fell 4.5 per cent, while its revenue grew 1 per cent.

IT services segment revenue stood at $2,611.5 million, 0.1 per cent lower Q-o-Q and an increase of 0.3 per cent YoY.

Wipro said it expects revenue from the IT services business segment to be in the range of $2,571 million to $2,625 million in Q3 FY27, translating to a sequential guidance of (-)1.5 per cent to (+)0.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

Strategic Investments and AI Focus

"The strategic investments we have been making are beginning to deliver results.

"They are enhancing our ability to win in new markets, add new clients, and grow existing relationships. At the same time, our consulting-led, AI-powered strategy is helping us create larger transformation opportunities.

"We see AI as a long-term growth driver that will expand the addressable market for technology and business transformation.

"We are already seeing its potential reflected in the momentum across our AI Native Unit and AI offerings portfolio," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.