Wipro Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore

Source: PTI
July 13, 2023 16:52 IST
IT services company Wipro on Thursday reported a 12 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to about Rs 2,870 crore for the June 2023 quarter.

Wipro

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

It had posted  a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,563.6 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY23).

Wipro's income from operations in the June quarter increased 6 per cent to Rs 22,831 crore.

 

"We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,722-2,805 million.

"This translates to sequen

tial guidance of -2 per cent to +1 per cent in constant currency terms," the company said in a statement.

Wipro CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte noted that the company's first quarter results came on a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions and resilient margins.

"Despite a gradual reduction in clients' discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum.

"We earned our clients' trust with strong delivery, innovation and expanded services that strengthen our long-term businesses, and help capture market share," Delaporte said.

On the latest AI strategy, Delaporte said that the launch of Wipro ai360 and the $1 billion investment "solidifies Wipro's position as a leading transformation partner that delivers the results and innovation our clients need to future-proof their businesses".

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
