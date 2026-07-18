Why Wipro's Q1 Net Profit Was Flat

Wipro's first-quarter net profit remained largely flat, rising less than one per cent, as the IT services giant grapples with a subdued demand environment, longer client decision cycles, and a significant drop in large deal bookings.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Wipro's Q1 net profit increased by less than one per cent to ₹3,352 crore, with IT services revenue growing by only one per cent year-on-year.

The company's profit and revenue figures fell short of Bloomberg analysts' estimates, indicating a challenging financial quarter.

CEO Srini Palia noted that while technology investment has not slowed, clients are making more focused decisions with longer cycles, impacting deal conversions.

Wipro provided a tepid guidance for the ongoing quarter, expecting de-growth of 1.5 per cent to growth of 0.5 per cent, despite anticipating a ramp-up in BFSI deals.

Large deal bookings (over $30 million TCV) were down almost 38.5 per cent to $1.6 billion, with the deal pipeline heavily skewed towards cost optimisation and vendor consolidation projects.

Wipro's net profit in the first quarter rose less than a per cent to Rs 3,352 crore, compared to a year earlier even as revenue rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 24,480 crore.

Sequentially, profit was down 4.7 per cent. Information Technology (IT) services revenue, the main metric, for the quarter ended June 30 was up by just one per cent from the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 1.4 per cent.

The profit and revenue figure just fell short of Bloomberg analysts' estimates who expected net profit of Rs 3,460 crore on revenue of Rs 24,737 crore.

Macro Environment and Client Behaviour

On a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control, IT services segment revenue was up 0.9 per cent compared to last year and down 1.2 per cent sequentially.

"The macro environment remains resilient and there is no change in demand. There are uncertainties that continue to shape decision-making ability for our clients.

"Technology investment, however, has not slowed.

"They have become more focused. Our clients continue to invest in AI, data, cloud, modernisation, cybersecurity and productivity-led transformation.

"Spending today is measured with more rigour and longer decision cycles," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srini Palia.

Guidance and Deal Bookings

That led India's fourth largest IT services player to provide yet another tepid guidance for the ongoing quarter where it now expects to de-grow by 1.5 per cent to grow by 0.5 per cent at best.

It is, however, a little better than what it guided for in the first quarter as it expects deals in the banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) to ramp up.

Pallia has been banking on large deals to turn around the fortunes of the company, which has lagged its peers for more than a decade.

Large deal bookings, identified as those having total contract value (TCV) of $30 million and above, was down almost 38.5 per cent to $1.6 billion compared to the same period, a year ago.

Total deal bookings were $3.4 billion, down 30 per cent.

Challenges in Deal Conversion and Margins

The Wipro veteran said the deal pipeline was heavily skewed towards cost optimisation and vendor consolidation projects.

The challenge with such deals is that they are often slow to ramp up and take time to materialise.

In a demand environment, which is already subdued, large deals would also mean fierce competition among IT services players that usually eats into the margins.

Where Wipro is feeling the pressure is perhaps in the smaller deal segment, which are of shorter duration and provide the running revenue.

Many of these deals in the current environment may be AI-led and often success in clinching those opens up the potential for more lucrative deals.

Segmental Performance and Headcount

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) revenue was up 2.6 per cent year over year, and so was consumer at 1.9 per cent.

That was more than offset by energy and manufacturing and health which were down 8.9 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

What should worry the company is the persistent weakness in its Americas business, contributing 60 per cent to the top line, and yet reporting negative growth.

Revenue was mainly supported by Europe, which was up 6 per cent and Asia Pacific and Middle East, up 13.5 per cent.

"Americas market declined due to client specific issues and tech spending cuts in healthcare segment, while we see healthy demand in UK and Nordics region," Pallia added.

Wipro's margins crashed 130 basis points to 16 per cent, impacted by salary hikes and future ready investment it made, according to chief financial officer Aparna Iyer.

She acknowledged the hikes, along with a weak revenue environment will make it tough to be in the aspirational range of 17-18 per cent at least in the next few quarters.

"Wipro's growth will depend on its ability to convert strong deal momentum into revenue and scale AI-led transformation programs," said Biswajit Maity, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

The company's headcount at the end of June was 243,044 and added just 888 people in the last three months with no fresh engineering graduate onboarded.

Attrition was at 13.8 per cent.