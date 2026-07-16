Wipro's Q1 FY27 profit nearly flat at Rs 3,352 crore, revenue up 11%

Wipro announced its Q1 FY27 financial results, revealing a nearly flat consolidated net profit of Rs 3,352 crore despite a robust 10.6 per cent increase in revenue, as the IT giant continues to pivot towards AI-enabled operating models and strategic investments.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Wipro's consolidated net profit for Q1 FY27 was nearly flat at Rs 3,352 crore, a slight increase from the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations saw a significant 10.6 per cent growth, reaching Rs 24,478.6 crore in Q1 FY27.

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia highlighted the company's focus on AI-enabled operating models and consulting-led, AI-powered approaches for clients.

For Q2, Wipro projects its IT Services business revenue to be between $2,574 million and $2,627 million, indicating a sequential guidance of -1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent.

An interim dividend of Rs 2 per share has been declared by Wipro's board, contributing to over $3 billion in cash returned to shareholders.

IT major Wipro on Thursday posted a nearly flat consolidated net profit of Rs 3,352 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27.

The company had reported a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) of Rs 3,330.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filing.

Revenue Growth and Sequential Performance

The company's revenue from operations grew 10.6 per cent to Rs 24,478.6 crore in Q1 FY27, as compared to Rs 22,134.6 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequentially, the profit declined 4.2 per cent while revenue inched up marginally by 1 per cent.

Strategic Focus on AI and Client Engagements

"Clients are moving beyond technology modernisation to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

Q2 Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Wipro sees its IT Services business revenue between $2,574 million to $2,627 million for Q2, translating to sequential guidance of -1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent.

The company's board declared an an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

"Including this dividend and payouts made over the past year, we would have returned more than $3 billion in cash to our shareholders while continuing to invest steadily for growth," Wipro CFO Aparna Iyer said.