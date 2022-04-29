News
Wipro net profit rises to Rs 3,092 crore in Q4

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 18:38 IST
IT company Wipro on Friday posted a 4 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 3,092.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

Wipro

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

The company had registered a profit of Rs 2,974.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We have had an outstanding year, finishing with USD 10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y).

 

"This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3 per cent," Wipro managing director and CEO Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter grew about 28 per cent to Rs 20,860 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 16,245.4 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, Wipro posted a 12.57 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 12,232.9 crore.

It stood at Rs 10,866.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's annual revenue from operations jumped 28 per cent to Rs 79,747.5 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 62,234.4 crore in 2020-21.

"Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 million bucket on a Y-o-Y basis.

"We delivered operating margins of 17.7 per cent for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent.

"Net income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 billion and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17 per cent Y-o-Y," Wipro chief financial officer Jatin Dalal said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
