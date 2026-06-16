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Wipro Boosts Enterprise AI With New Applied AI Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 16, 2026 17:10 IST

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Wipro has inaugurated an Applied AI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, leveraging Anthropic's Claude models to significantly accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence adoption and integrate AI into diverse business workflows.

Key Points

  • Wipro has launched an Applied AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, focusing on Anthropic's Claude models.
  • The CoE aims to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and integrate Claude capabilities across Wipro's intelligence stack.
  • Wipro plans to certify 10,000 front-line delivery experts on Claude models over the next 18 months.
  • The centre will develop AI-native platforms and industry-specific solutions for various sectors.
  • Wipro is also embedding Claude models into its internal finance, HR, and sales functions for broader transformation.

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday announced the launch of an Applied AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on Anthropic's Claude models to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption for enterprises.

The company plans to certify 10,000 front-line delivery experts on the use of Claude models over the next 18 months, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

 

Driving Enterprise AI Adoption

"The CoE strengthens Wipro's ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude modelsâ¦Wipro has been building a global talent pool of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) trained on Claude models, with a deep understanding of model behaviour and real-world application. These engineers operate within client environments, combining knowledge of business processes and technology landscapes with hands-on model expertise," Wipro said.

The new facility, inaugurated at Wipro's Bengaluru innovation hub, will operate under the company's newly formed AI-Native Business and Platforms Unit.

According to the company, the CoE aims to integrate Claude capabilities across the Wipro Intelligence stack, embedding AI into core business workflows across various industries.

Strategic Shift Towards AI-Powered Solutions

"This marks a fundamental shift in how we deliver and advance our strategy of being consulting-led and AI-powered. By combining the power of Claude models with our deep domain and enterprise expertise, we are driving measurable business outcomes for our clients," said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro.

The CoE will also serve as a hub for developing AI-native platforms and industry-specific solutions for various sectors including mortgage, healthcare, airlines, manufacturing and consumer goods.

Furthermore, Wipro said it is embedding Claude models into its own platforms to scale AI adoption across its internal finance, human resources, and sales functions, as part of a broader internal transformation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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