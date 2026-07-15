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Rishad Premji On How AI Is Transforming Wipro's Client Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk July 15, 2026 15:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji reveals that clients are now integrating Artificial Intelligence into their core business operations, marking a significant shift from pilot projects to full-scale execution across the IT sector.

Key Points

  • Wipro clients are embedding AI into core business processes, shifting from experimental pilot projects to full execution.
  • AI is driving innovation, transformation, and growth, accelerating demand in data, modernisation, and AI-powered IT.
  • Wipro itself has adopted AI internally, drastically reducing financial closing cycles and planning times.
  • AI is changing operational roles, moving human focus from routine tasks to strategic decisions and insights.
  • Wipro's workforce is undergoing advanced AI training, and the company is creating new AI-focused roles.

Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday said clients are moving beyond pilot projects to embed artificial intelligence (AI) into their core business processes, noting that this technological shift comes even as the broader IT sector remains cautious and heavily focused on cost optimisation.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Premji said that even as industry discussions turned toward AI and modernisation during the year, market players remained cautious and prioritised efficiency, consolidation, and cost optimisation.

 

AI's Transformative Impact On Business

"AI represents one of the most fundamental shifts of our time. Alongside efficiency gains, it is creating new opportunities for innovation, transformation, and growth while accelerating demand in areas such as data, modernisation, and AI-powered IT.

"Our clients have moved beyond pilots and begun embedding AI into core business processes and operations. The focus is shifting from experimentation to execution. We are already seeing the effects of that shift in the nature of the work that we see," Premji said.

Wipro's Internal AI Adoption And Workforce Skilling

He noted that Wipro is acting as "client zero" for its own AI transformations. By deploying AI internally, the company has drastically reduced its monthly financial closing cycles to just eight hours, while planning activities that previously took a month can now be completed in five days.

Artificial intelligence is shifting the economics and speed of modernisation, opening up new avenues for growth. Within operations, human responsibilities are moving away from routine tasks and focusing instead on managing exceptions, ensuring compliance, generating insights, and supporting strategic decisions.

To support this technological shift, Premji said a significant majority of Wipro's workforce has completed advanced AI learning pathways. The company is also scaling new roles, including AI architects, forward-deployed engineers, and exponential engineers.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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