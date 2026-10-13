Will Budget see axing of LTCG tax? Sitharaman says...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Reserve Bank of India is committed to mitigating excessive rupee volatility, attributing the currency's significant depreciation to external global factors despite India's robust economic fundamentals.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that the RBI will continue its efforts to prevent excessive volatility in the rupee, which has depreciated significantly over the past 18 months.

The rupee's depreciation is primarily attributed to global uncertainties, even though India maintains strong macro-economic fundamentals and robust forex reserves.

The RBI's recent measures, including a special window for oil marketing companies and tightened forex derivatives rules, have already shown positive effects, with the rupee appreciating by one per cent.

Sitharaman also noted a 'healthy' debate around rationalisation in taxes in the securities market, including STT and long-term capital gains tax, ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28.

India is attracting significant domestic and foreign private capital into sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, biosimilars, pharmaceuticals, and aircraft MRO centres.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the RBI will continue its efforts to prevent excessive volatility in the rupee, which has depreciated "very significantly" over the past year and a half.

She said the rupee has reached a low against the US dollar mainly due to global uncertainties, even though India's macro-economic fundamentals, including forex reserves, are strong and the regulator RBI is ensuring that the domestic currency stays stable.

"I am sure there are efforts which the RBI would take further to make sure that rupee doesn't become too volatile," Sitharaman said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026.

Addressing Tax Rationalisation and Budget Preparations

Asked about rationalisation in taxes in the securities market, the minister said the debate around STT and long-term capital gains tax rationalisation is "healthy", and she will "keenly" hear these debates.

"We are very close to the Budget, and the preparation for the Budget has started. It may not be the best time for me to say what I will or what I will not consider," she said.

Sitharaman further said that the long-term capital gains tax is something on which a lot of people have been commenting, and the issue also came up during her conversation with investors in India and abroad.

"... It's healthy to have this debate, and I will be keenly hearing them," she said.

The Union Budget 2027-28 is likely to be presented on February 1.

RBI's Strategy for Rupee Stability

On the rupee, the minister said the RBI, through its measures, is trying to prevent volatility and not "fix" the rupee level.

"So, these efforts from the RBI... will continue not to, as I said, fix the rupee. We would appreciate it if the rupee finds its own (level)," the minister said.

The Reserve Bank over the weekend announced a slew of measures to stem rupee fall.

The central bank announced the creation of a special window for oil marketing companies, which will take US dollar demand away from the spot market and tightened rules governing forex derivatives trades to curb speculative bets against the rupee.

Sitharaman said the latest measures by the RBI supported the rupee as its value appreciated one per cent on Monday. On Tuesday, it appreciated to Rs 94.96 in the early trade.

India's fundamentals are fine, with sound foreign exchange reserves, she added.

The minister said the rupee depreciation is "very significant" over the last one and a half years, stemming mainly from external challenges.

"Within the country, we are making sure that we keep the macroeconomic fundamentals sound... fiscal discipline is not going to be a matter which should worry investors. But as regards the rupee, and as regards the way it is reacting to the ups and downs with the dollar, yes, that's where the challenge is, and we will be attending to it," Sitharaman added.

Government and RBI Measures to Attract Dollars

To support the rupee amid the West Asia crisis, the government and RBI in June announced a slew of steps to attract dollars into the country.

To reduce compliance burden for foreign investors in government securities (G-Secs), the government expanded the list of specified securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to include new issuances in G-Secs. Besides, income tax exemption was given to income from interest and capital gains made by FPIs from investments in G-Secs.

The RBI also allowed banks to access RBI's swap facility for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) (FCNR(B) deposits with maturities ranging from 3-5 years. The facility would allow banks to swap US dollar deposits with the RBI and manage currency risks.

Banks have mobilised $133 billion under the FCNR(B) deposit scheme till August 31, the closing date, which was advanced by a month following a robust response from the Indian diaspora.

Private Sector Investment in India

Talking about investment by the private sector, Sitharaman said, "Domestic private capital is flowing into India, while the country is also attracting investment from abroad".

Investments are coming into sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductors and chip design, biosimilars, pharmaceuticals, generic drug manufacturing and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centres, she said.

These are among the sectors that are attracting private capital, whether from companies expanding their core businesses or those entering new areas, she added.