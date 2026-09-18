Why Tata Trusts Can't Oppose Chandra's Third Term

N Chandrasekaran's letter of not seeking a third term was written to Tata Sons directors (including to Noel Tata as a nominee director) and, therefore, Tata Trusts did not have a locus standi on accepting or rejecting that letter.

IMAGE: Chairman of Tata Trusts Noel Tata, leaves the Bombay House after the board meeting of Tata Sons, in Mumbai, September 17, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

A decade after the board room battle at the Bombay House between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, another stormy meeting dealing with the top leadership took centrestage at the same venue on Thursday, September 17, 2026, leading to questions on whether this could result in a legal backlash and how it may change the dynamics at the Tata group.

Key Points Tata Sons board approved a third five-year term for Chairman N Chandrasekaran in a 4:1 vote.

Noel Tata opposed both Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the company's listing proposal.

Tata Trusts called the reappointment 'illegal' and urged further engagement with the RBI.

The RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' deregistration request has pushed the company toward a stock market listing.

The leadership dispute has intensified after months of friction between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

IMAGE: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran leaves Bombay House, the group's headquarters in Mumbai, September 17, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Chandrasekaran Gets Third Term

The much-anticipated board meeting of Tata Sons on Thursday cleared two issues with significant implications for the future of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate amid a war of words and votes.

One was about mandatory listing of Tata Sons and another dealing with the appointment of the company's top leadership.

While a three-hour-long board meeting cleared the listing proposal, it also approved a resolution to give a third five-year term to Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran -- with both being opposed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

In an unprecedented development, the resolution on the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, 63, was put to vote, resulting in a 4:1 verdict in his favour.

Chandrasekaran 'acceded to the board's request to reconsider his decision (on not offering himself for a third term as chairman of Tata Sons)', according to a company statement.

Upon completing his tenure on February 20, 2027, he will be reappointed as executive chairman for another five years, the company said.

Noel Tata Calls Move Illegal

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake, in a statement, called Chandrasekaran's reappointment 'illegal', while reiterating its position that Chandrasekaran's decision (of August 12, 2026) not to offer himself for reappointment upon the conclusion of his current tenure had been duly accepted and had attained finality.

A source, however, argued that Chandrasekaran's letter of not seeking a third term was written to Tata Sons directors (including to Noel Tata as a nominee director) and, therefore, Tata Trusts did not have a locus standi on accepting or rejecting that letter.

While Tata Sons sent out a statement after the board meeting listing out the decisions, Tata Trusts issued five statements through the evening on what transpired at the meeting on Thursday.

Tata Sons Listing Cleared

A late evening media statement quoting Noel Tata said: 'The RBI communication of September 11, 2026, declines an application for voluntary surrender of registration.

'On my reading, it does not say that listing is the only option.

'Considerable room remains, and this board should occupy that room rather than concede it.'

He urged Tata Sons, through five-pronged steps, to engage with the RBI further to ensure it remains privately held.

According to him, Tata Sons should ask the regulator for three more years, till September 2029, for any compliance measure.

Also, a Tata Trusts statement said Noel Tata had tabled a proposal from Shapoorji Pallonji group seeking Rs 25,000 crore from Tata Sons as part monetisation of its stake (of around 18 per cent in Tata Sons), suggesting a route other than stock exchange listing.

Within less than a week of the RBI rejecting Tata Sons' application seeking to deregister itself as a core investment company (CIC), thereby mandating an immediate stock exchange listing, the Tata Sons board meeting gave it an all clear despite a stiff opposition from Noel Tata, who has a veto power as nominee director.

A stock market listing of Tata Sons is likely to do away with most such veto powers as the Articles of Association (AoA) would be amended.

On Chandrasekaran's reappointment, Noel Tata said: 'The page has turned'.

IMAGE: Venu Srinivasan, non-executive director, Tata Sons, and chairman emeritus, TVS Motor Company, arrives at Bombay House for the Tata Sons board meeting, September 17, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

RBI Listing Mandate Explained

Ahead of the board meeting, a tussle between the two Tata Trusts nominee directors on the board of Tata Sons -- Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan -- is believed to have broken out over the latter being a part of the Tata Sons discussions.

A source said that a resolution approved by Noel Tata sought to keep Srinivasan out of the loop on Tata Sons' listing as he had gone against the Tata Trusts stand a few months ago.

In a media statement, Srinivasan had favoured listing for better governance and as an avenue to raise funds.

He is learnt to have fought back on Thursday to exercise his veto power too.

During the board meeting on Thursday, responding to Noel Tata's stand that Tata Sons should appeal against the RBI mandate on Tata Sons' listing, Chandrasekaran is learnt to have stated that the company must move forward on listing as told by the central bank.

The subject is expected to come up again at the annual general meeting of shareholders, sources said.

At this point, there is no certainty on when the AGM can be held.

The Maharashtra charity commissioner's order defreezing one of the key trusts -- Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) -- has put the AGM on hold for months.

This is because the Tata Sons Articles of Association (AoA) require the two key trusts -- SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) -- to jointly select a representative for an AGM.

Tata Trusts Internal Rift

The Tata Sons board on Thursday cleared a third five-year term for him.

This comes within a month of Chandrasekaran writing to the directors that he would not offer himself for a third term, citing lack of consensus at the February 2026 board meeting.

Noel Tata had opposed Chandrasekaran's third term then, while raising the issue of performance of certain Tata companies such as Air India and Tata Digital.

Even as Tata Trusts had passed a resolution last year to extend Chandrasekaran's term by another five years, Noel Tata brought up the performance issue in February.

The leadership issue has been on hold for around seven months.

Ever since the death of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and Tata group, in October 2024, Tata Trusts has been in the middle of in-fighting.

Subsequently, the leadership of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons clashed over critical matters, culminating in Chandrasekaran's letter in August this year saying he would not like to renew his term.

That scenario changed at the latest board meeting on Thursday, when directors insisted that Chandrasekaran must be given a third term for the sake of business continuity, as the Tata Trusts resolution had noted last year.

In a statement, Tata Sons said: 'At the meeting of the board on September 17, 2026, Chandrasekaran acceded to the board's request to re-consider his decision.

'The board, thereafter, resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as executive chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure.'

The board also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI guidelines and will seek guidance from the central bank, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements, the statement said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff