Why Tata Sons IPO May Get Lower Valuation

Holding-company discounts and losses at key unlisted ventures could weigh on Tata Sons' IPO valuation, though its diversified portfolio may still command a premium.

IMAGE: Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Tata Sons could be valued below its listed portfolio value based on discounts seen among listed holding companies.

Its direct stakes in 16 listed group companies were valued at Rs 11.51 trillion on Friday.

Top listed holdcos trade at an average 54.5 per cent discount to their listed investments' current value.

Tata Sons' standalone net worth stood at Rs 1.79 trillion at the end of FY26.

Unlisted ventures including Air India and Tata Digital could influence Tata Sons' overall IPO valuation.

Tata Sons -- which is expected to come out with its initial public offering in the next few months -- is likely to be valued at a significant discount to the current market value of its stake in the group's listed companies, based on the current valuation of listed holding companies (holdcos).

Its direct equity stake in 16 group companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel, among others, was valued at Rs 11.51 trillion.

This gives Tata Sons a potential market capitalisation (mcap) of around Rs 5.24 trillion, based on the current average valuation of the top 15 listed holdcos.

These listed holdcos had a combined mcap of Rs 3.29 trillion on Friday, while their stakes in various listed companies were valued at around Rs 7.24 trillion.

India's top 15 listed holdcos and investment companies, such as Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Tube Investments of India, JSW Holdings, Bengal and Assam Company, and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, are currently trading at an average 54.5 per cent discount to the current value of their stakes in listed companies.

Barring Tata Investment Corporation that trades at a premium of 19.3 per cent, the discount ranges from a low of 30 per cent in case of Maharashtra Scooter to a high of 83.6 per cent in the case of Bombay Burmah, which holds a majority stake in Britannia Industries through various stepdown overseas subsidiaries.

Bajaj Holdings -- the biggest listed holdco currently -- is trading at a 48 per cent discount to the value of its stakes in group companies.

The holdco holds promoter stakes in Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Electricals, and Mukand, among others.

At a 48 per cent discount, Tata Sons' mcap is expected to be around Rs 6 trillion.

Tata Sons' Valuation Benchmark

Companies in banking, financial services and insurance are also valued based on their book value per share or total net worth.

The listed holdcos in the Business Standard sample are currently valued at 1.8x their latest networth.

The 15 listed holdcos had a combined mcap of around Rs 3.3 trillion on Friday, against their combined networth of around Rs 1.78 trillion at the end of 2025-26 (FY26).

For comparison, Tata Sons reported a net worth of Rs 1.79 trillion on a standalone basis at the end of FY26. This would translate into an mcap of around Rs 3.22 trillion for Tata Sons.

Analysts expect Tata Sons to get a premium valuation, given its large, diversified portfolio, which includes industry leaders across sectors -- something Bajaj Holdings also gets.

Bajaj Holdings is currently trading at a price-to-book value ratio of around 4.5. If Tata Sons gets a similar valuation ratio, its mcap is likely to be around Rs 8.11 trillion.

Analysts say, investors are also likely to assign value to Tata Sons' controlling stakes in large unlisted companies such as Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Tata AutoComp Systems, Tata Advanced Systems, Tata Asset Management, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Tata Play, Tata Projects, and Tata Realty and Infrastructure, among others.

By March, Tata Sons had invested nearly Rs 1.03 trillion in unlisted ventures, more than its equity investment in listed firms.

However, the unlisted ventures are still loss-making on an aggregate basis, as the losses of Air India, Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Tata Play, among others, exceed the profits of ventures such as Tata AutoComp and Tata AIA Life among others.

This is likely to weigh on the contribution of unlisted subsidiaries to Tata Sons' overall mcap.

Listed holdcos such as Bajaj Holdings also have significant investments in unlisted ventures.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff