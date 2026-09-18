Why Petrol Dealers Oppose UPI Fee

Petrol pump dealers seek exemption from the proposed ₹5 UPI charge on fuel purchases above ₹2,000, citing pressure on their margins.

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Key Points The All India Petroleum Dealers Association has raised concerns that the additional MDR cost would strain their already prescribed dealer commissions.

Around 30-40 per cent of total fuel purchases at retail outlets are above ₹2,000, making the MDR imposition a significant financial concern for dealers.

Discussions between the government and AIPDA are ongoing, with dealers hoping for a mutually beneficial solution that considers consumers, dealers, and the UPI ecosystem.

Senior officials from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG) on Thursday held meetings with the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) to discuss the dealers' demand for exemption from merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

The dealers' body said in a statement that it conveyed concerns to senior officials of the oil ministry during the discussions.

They argued that the additional cost could put pressure on their margins as fuel retailing operates on prescribed dealer commissions.

Concerns Over MDR Imposition

The meeting comes amid concerns raised by petroleum dealers over the proposed imposition of MDR of ₹5 per transaction on petrol and diesel purchase of above ₹2,000.

Such transactions account for around 30 to 40 per cent of total purchases across retail outlets in the country, said a person aware of the matter.

During the meeting, the oil ministry officials explained the rationale behind introducing MDR and how the mechanism could support the development of the next layer of India's UPI digital infrastructure.

'Petroleum dealers have been at the forefront of adopting digital payments and have worked closely with the government to promote their use across the country,' AIPDA said.

Ongoing Dialogue for a Solution

The association said its concerns were addressed during the discussions and it expects the dialogue with the government to continue.

'We look forward to continuing the dialogue towards a mutually beneficial solution for consumers, petroleum dealers, and all stakeholders in India's UPI ecosystem,' the body said.

Under the new UPI pricing framework, transactions above the prescribed threshold at merchants are subject to MDR, with fuel transactions covered under a specific flat-rate structure.

The government has maintained that the revised framework aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of the UPI ecosystem while keeping charges relatively low for merchants.

The issue assumes significance for the fuel retail sector as digital payments have become an important mode of payment at petrol pumps, particularly for higher-value purchases.

However, petroleum dealers have sought a complete exemption for fuel retail transactions, citing the nature of their business and the impact of transaction-related costs on their margins.

The issue remains under discussion between the government and the petroleum dealers' body, with AIPDA adding that it will continue engaging with the oil ministry.

The association's statement did not indicate whether the government had agreed to its demand for an exemption or whether any specific decision had been taken on the matter.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff