HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Why Microsoft plans to invest $3 bn in India

Why Microsoft plans to invest $3 bn in India

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 15:41 IST

x

IT major Microsoft will invest $3 billion in India for the expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure in the country, the company's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.

Satya Nadella

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Satya Nadella

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

There is a fantastic momentum in India where people are pushing for a multi-agent kind of deployment.

 

"I am really really excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting $3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity," Nadella said.

He said that the company is doing a lot of regional expansions in India.

Nadella said that Microsoft's mission to empower every person and organisation in India drives the company.

"To that end it is about being able to ensure that the human capital of this country is able to continue to scale, take advantage of immense opportunity and potential the technology has.

"That's why we are very excited to announce today our commitment, which we have always had, to train 10 million people around AI skills by 2030," Nadella said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Will Be Grateful To Osamu San
Why India Will Be Grateful To Osamu San
Secondary Market Saw Lacklustre Funding
Secondary Market Saw Lacklustre Funding
Why CEOs, Bankers Want To Be Like Bumrah
Why CEOs, Bankers Want To Be Like Bumrah
Can Modiji Fix The Economy's Problems?
Can Modiji Fix The Economy's Problems?
Tata Punch Knocks Out Maruti!
Tata Punch Knocks Out Maruti!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshay Kumar's Niece Simar Bhatia To Make Her Debut

webstory image 2

Neha-Angad's Trip To Melbourne

webstory image 3

12 Yummy, Yummy Street Foods Of North India!

VIDEOS

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge2:35

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest...

President Biden, 1st lady halt convoy to pay tribute to people killed in New Orleans attack3:26

President Biden, 1st lady halt convoy to pay tribute to...

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai Airport1:12

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD