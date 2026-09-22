Why Is Zepto Cafe Shutting Hundreds of Outlets?

Zepto is sharply scaling back Zepto Cafe, closing hundreds of outlets and shrinking its menu as it reworks the business.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Zepto

Key Points Zepto Cafe has significantly reduced its footprint, shutting hundreds of outlets and cutting its menu, scaling back from a peak of 850-900 locations to 250-350.

Despite reaching 100,000 orders per day at its peak, Zepto Cafe's contribution to Zepto's overall revenue has sharply declined from 8-9 per cent to 2-3 per cent.

The company faced challenges with menu consistency across locations, hygiene, staff training, and food safety standards, leading to the operational scale-back.

Zepto is now focusing on retaining cafe operations in select high-performing markets rather than pursuing broad-based expansion.

The company views Zepto Cafe as still in an experimental stage, actively working on recalculating strategies and optimising its menu and equipment.

After rapidly expanding its food-delivery business, Zepto is scaling back Zepto Cafe, shutting hundreds of outlets and significantly reducing its menu as it reworks the business.

The quick-commerce (qcom) company is estimated to have cut its cafe footprint to around 250-350 locations from a peak of 850-900 in 2024, according to people familiar with the matter.

The pullback comes even as Zepto Cafe had earlier scaled to 100,000 orders a day, prompting the company to position it as a significant growth business.

Zepto has also sold equipment from several of the shuttered outlets, while Zepto Cafe's contribution to the qcom company's overall business has declined sharply, according to analysts.

Initial Growth, Milestones

The company's founder and CEO Aadit Palicha had earlier taken to social media to highlight the business crossing several milestones and announce that the cafe reached around 100,000 orders a day at its peak.

'Zepto Cafe has hit 100,000 orders per day. That is closing in on a $100 million annualised GMV (gross merchandise value) run-rate with a nearly 50 per cent steady-state gross margin,' Palicha wrote on social media in February 2025.

Despite being a newer player, Palicha added the current scale of Zepto Cafe was more than 10 per cent of the size of some of the leading quick service restaurant (QSR) chains in India.

In December 2024, when Zepto Cafe was launched as a separate app, it clocked 30,000 orders per day.

However, in January 2025, the daily orders surpassed the 50,000 mark, registering a 60 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth.

Later, in the first 10 days of February that year, the company hit 75,000 orders per day, marking a 50 per cent M-o-M growth.

Zepto Cafe's Contribution Loses Steam

In the last one year, the contribution of Zepto Cafe to the company's overall business has declined sharply.

An analyst, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "At its peak, the business was estimated to have contributed around 8-9 per cent to Zepto's overall revenue, but this has now fallen to around 2-3 per cent."

Another analyst, who too requested anonymity, added: "The company had initially envisaged cafe becoming a much larger part of its business, with an internal target of contributing around 15-16 per cent. That target, however, was never achieved despite the rapid increase in order volumes."

Interestingly, in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company didn't share any metrics on the performance of Zepto Cafe in terms of number of orders and revenue contribution.

However, it mentioned that the company had to mark down Rs 8 crore of inventory in financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) and Rs 61.4 crore in FY25 because stock (food items) was losing value or moving slowly.

While Zepto didn't respond to the queries sent, a person aware of the developments at the company said that since the contribution of cafe to the overall business of the company never exceeded 1 per cent, it was not mentioned in the DRHP.

The source at the company further added, "We had to scale back cafe operations because after an aggressive expansion phase, there was a realisation that the same menu did not work equally well across locations.

"We also faced concerns around hygiene, staff training, and adherence to food safety standards. As a result, the company also had to cut down the menu."

What's Brewing for Zepto Cafe?

According to analysts quoted earlier, further rationalisation could be on the cards.

"The company may shut another set of cafe locations over the next six months, particularly in markets where the business has not been able to generate sufficient order density or justify the cost of operating dedicated food kitchens," one of them said.

The analyst added that the company is no longer pushing the business through advertising and marketing as aggressively as it did earlier.

"The strategy now appears to be focused on retaining cafe in select high-performing markets rather than pursuing a broad-based expansion," he said.

The other analyst said, "Premium locations, including parts of South Delhi, continue to generate relatively stronger demand but outside such high-density pockets, the economics of running dedicated cafe operations remain challenging."

However, on the contrary, the company is still hopeful, and has no plans to wind it down, a company executive said.

"Zepto Cafe, for us, is still in the experimental stage. We are still working on it actively. We have recalculated some strategies, like changing the menu to find the best fit for different locations, and also selling some equipment to actually procure better ones," the executive added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff