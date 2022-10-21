News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Why Is EPFO Hiring Law Firms?

Why Is EPFO Hiring Law Firms?

By Shiva Rajora
October 21, 2022 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is looking to empanel law companies to provide legal opinion and associated services as defined in scope of the work of EPFO.

The proposal to elicit response from the interested law firms was issued last month and the process is slated to commence by November 14.

The statutory body -- under the ministry of labour and employment -- has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to empanel one or more law firms to provide legal opinion on matters related to interpretation of various statutes, such as the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, among other things.

The firms will also represent EPFO in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), property related cases, commercial agreements, administrative matters, financial matters, service matters, and taxation matters.

The law firms will also draft commercial agreements, memorandum of understandings, notices, including vetting/drafting various types of legal documents like deeds of conveyance and contracts.

The approved law firms will be empanelled with the EPFO headquarters in New Delhi for an initial period of one year, which can be extended to three years.

The current empanelment would be in addition to the existing panel of advocates.

The move comes in the wake of the EPFO's effort towards automation and to rationalise its workforce, as it looks to migrate more from a forceful compliance regime to voluntary compliance.

Last month, it had issued a RFP to undertake a work study by one of the top 20 National Institutional Ranking Framework-ranked institutes in the category of management to undertake an organisational restructuring through comprehensive rationalisation of its manpower and field offices.

The EPFO is one of the largest social security organisations in the world with 67 million contributory members in 690,000 establishments across India.

In FY21 alone, it processed 45.8 million claims.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shiva Rajora
Source: source
 
Print this article
Harsh Roongta: Why Is Modi Chipping Away At EPFO?
Harsh Roongta: Why Is Modi Chipping Away At EPFO?
A big challenge to EPFO returns
A big challenge to EPFO returns
Why EPFO blocked accounts of 1 mn employees
Why EPFO blocked accounts of 1 mn employees
Patil loses Mumbai Cricket Association election
Patil loses Mumbai Cricket Association election
Meet New Attorney General Venkataramani
Meet New Attorney General Venkataramani
'MFs never provide guaranteed returns'
'MFs never provide guaranteed returns'
Can India end 15-year wait for T20 World Cup title?
Can India end 15-year wait for T20 World Cup title?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

EPFO may now invest in cash-starved infra sector

EPFO may now invest in cash-starved infra sector

What you must know about EPF

What you must know about EPF

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances