HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Why Infosys laid off over 300 freshers

Why Infosys laid off over 300 freshers

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 16:34 IST

x

IT services company Infosys has laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three attempts, according to sources.

IT employee union NITES, however, said the number of freshers affected by the move was much higher, and threatened to lodge an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking urgent intervention and strict action against the company.

 

In response to an email query, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments."

All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, the company said, asserting that this clause "is also mentioned in their contract".

"This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Sources privy to the development said the number of affected freshers is just above 300.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), meanwhile, claimed that numbers were much higher and that the affected freshers had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024.

"These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, and their onboarding was only made possible after continuous efforts by NITES and the affected candidates," it said.

NITES alleged that the employees were summoned to meeting rooms at its Mysuru campus, and asked to sign "mutual separation" letters -- a claim that could not be independently verified.

"Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, demanding immediate intervention, strict action against Infosys," NITES said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
'Portfolios Need To Be Balanced This Year'
'Portfolios Need To Be Balanced This Year'
'There is a slowdown in the economy'
'There is a slowdown in the economy'
'Govt Unsure How To Fire Economy Upwards'
'Govt Unsure How To Fire Economy Upwards'
Why Are Banks Striking On March 24-25?
Why Are Banks Striking On March 24-25?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Valentine Gifts For Tech-Savvy Couples

webstory image 3

Alia Bhatt's 8 Fab Style Tips

VIDEOS

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

Sanjay Mishra, Nina Gupta take 'holy dip' in Sangam3:25

Sanjay Mishra, Nina Gupta take 'holy dip' in Sangam

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD