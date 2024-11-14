News
Home  » Business » Wholesale price inflation rises to 4-month high on food price spike

Source: PTI
November 14, 2024 13:02 IST
Wholesale price inflation rose to a 4-month high of 2.36 per cent in October as prices of food items, especially vegetables, and manufactured goods turned dearer, as per the government data released on Thursday.

Inflation

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 1.84 per cent in September 2024.

It was (-) 0.26 per cent in October, last year.

As per the data, inflation in food items shot up to 13.54 per cent in October, as against 11.53 per cent in September.

 

This was led by 63.04 per cent inflation in vegetables, as against 48.73 per cent in September.

Inflation in potato and onion remained high at 78.73 per cent and 39.25 per cent, respectively, in October.

Fuel and power category witnessed deflation of 5.79 per cent in October, against a deflation of 4.05 per cent in September.

In manufactured items, inflation was 1.50 per cent in October, as against 1 per cent in the previous month.

The month of October witnessed the second consecutive month of rise in WPI inflation print. WPI higher than October's level was recorded last in June 2024, when it was 3.43 per cent.

"Inflation in October, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery & equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, etc." the ministry of commerce & industry said in a statement on Thursday.

The consumer price index data released earlier this week showed retail inflation surged to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent with a sharp rise in prices of food items.

The level is higher than the upper tolerance limit of the Reserve bank of India (RBI), which may make cutting the benchmark interest rates difficult in the policy review meeting in December.

The RBI, which mainly takes into account retail inflation while framing monetary policy, kept benchmark interest rate or repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its monetary policy review last month. 

Source: PTI
 
