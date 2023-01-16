News
Wholesale price-based inflation cools to 4.95% in Dec

Wholesale price-based inflation cools to 4.95% in Dec

Source: PTI
January 16, 2023 12:32 IST
The wholesale price-based inflation declined to 4.95 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum.

Vegetables

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuers

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85 per cent in November 2022 and 14.27 per cent in December 2021.

Inflation in food articles was (-)1.25 per cent, while in fuel and power it was 18.09 per cent during December 2022.

 

Inflation in manufactured products was 3.37 per cent during the month, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum &  natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products,” it said.

