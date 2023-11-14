News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wholesale inflation in negative territory for 7th month

Wholesale inflation in negative territory for 7th month

Source: PTI
November 14, 2023 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wholesale price index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh straight month in October at (-) 0.52 per cent, on easing prices of food items.

Inflation

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative zone since April and was at (-) 0.26 per cent in September, 2023.

In October last year, WPI was at 8.67 per cent.

 

Inflation in food articles eased to 2.53 per cent in October.

It was 3.35 per cent in the previous month.

"The negative rate of inflation in October, 2023, is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The fuel and power basket inflation was at (-) 2.47 per cent in October, against (-) 3.35 per cent in September.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was at (-) 1.13 per cent, as against (-) 1.34 per cent in September.

The annual retail or consumer price inflation for October hit a 5-month low of 4.87 per cent, data released on Monday showed.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Real Meaning Of Tata's Wistron Deal
The Real Meaning Of Tata's Wistron Deal
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Kashmiri woman evacuated from war-torn Gaza
Kashmiri woman evacuated from war-torn Gaza
Kerala child rape-murder convict sentenced to death
Kerala child rape-murder convict sentenced to death
Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of semis: Maxwell
Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of semis: Maxwell
Prevent misuse of...: India talks tough to Canada at UN
Prevent misuse of...: India talks tough to Canada at UN

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?

What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances