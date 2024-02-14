News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January

Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased in January to 0.27 per cent, mainly due to moderation in prices of food items.

Inflation

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

WPI inflation was at 0.73 per cent in December 2023.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.39 per cent.

 

"The annual rate of inflation based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.27 per cent (provisional) for the month of January, 2024 (over January, 2023)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Food inflation eased to 6.85 per cent in January, compared to 9.38 per cent in December 2023, data showed.

Inflation in vegetables was 19.71 per cent in January, down from 26.3 per cent in the preceding month.

The WPI inflation in pulses was at 16.06 per cent in January, while in fruits it was 1.01 per cent.

The wholesale inflation in January 2023 was 4.8 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rs 15 Trillion In Taxes Comes Via...
Rs 15 Trillion In Taxes Comes Via...
India's Big Guns Firing On Capex Front
India's Big Guns Firing On Capex Front
Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?
Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
Jan sees double-digit growth in PV sales
Jan sees double-digit growth in PV sales
As Sonia files for RS, is it Priyanka for Rae Bareli?
As Sonia files for RS, is it Priyanka for Rae Bareli?
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'There's a de-emphasis on divestment'

'There's a de-emphasis on divestment'

'I have no sympathy for Byju's'

'I have no sympathy for Byju's'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances