Ride In A Metro For World Bank Prez

World Bank President Ajay Banga took a metro train ride in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
This is his first visit to India after taking charge at the World Bank.
IMAGE: A passenger takes a selfie with Ajay Banga inside the metro. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Banga poses for a picture.
IMAGE: Banga arrives at the metro station. Delhi must seem very different for Banga, who went to St Stephens back in the mid 1970s
IMAGE: Banga -- who turns 64 on November 10 -- also visited a vocational training institute in New Delhi and interacted with the students.
