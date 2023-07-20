Ride In A Metro For World Bank Prez

World Bank President Ajay Banga took a metro train ride in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

This is his first visit to India after taking charge at the World Bank.

IMAGE: A passenger takes a selfie with Ajay Banga inside the metro. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Banga poses for a picture.

IMAGE: Banga arrives at the metro station. Delhi must seem very different for Banga, who went to St Stephens back in the mid 1970s

IMAGE: Banga -- who turns 64 on November 10 -- also visited a vocational training institute in New Delhi and interacted with the students.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com