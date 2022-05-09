When Nirmalaji Offered A Bottle Of Water

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stole the show at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Securities Depository Limited in Mumbai on Saturday, May 7, 2022, when she offered a bottle of water to NSDL Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru during her speech.

Please click on the images to find out what happened.

IMAGE: NSDL Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru asks a staffer for water during her speech. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

IMAGE: Chunduru is startled to find the nation's finance minister with a glass and a bottle of water by her side. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

IMAGE: Chunduru is understandably embarrassed as Nirmalaji opens the bottle of water for her. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

IMAGE: Nirmalaji helps Chunduru pours the water into the glass as the audience breaks into applause for the FinMin's gesture. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

IMAGE: Nirmalaji, who often seems dour at meetings, appears in good humour as she interacts with SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch at the NSDL event. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com.

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni