News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » When Nirmalaji Offered A Bottle Of Water

When Nirmalaji Offered A Bottle Of Water

By Rediff Business
Last updated on: May 09, 2022 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stole the show at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Securities Depository Limited in Mumbai on Saturday, May 7, 2022, when she offered a bottle of water to NSDL Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru during her speech.

 

 

Please click on the images to find out what happened.

IMAGE: NSDL Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru asks a staffer for water during her speech. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Chunduru is startled to find the nation's finance minister with a glass and a bottle of water by her side. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Chunduru is understandably embarrassed as Nirmalaji opens the bottle of water for her. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Nirmalaji helps Chunduru pours the water into the glass as the audience breaks into applause for the FinMin's gesture. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDL/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Nirmalaji, who often seems dour at meetings, appears in good humour as she interacts with SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch at the NSDL event. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com.
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Business
 
Print this article
Rate hike wasn't surprising, timing was: Sitharaman
Rate hike wasn't surprising, timing was: Sitharaman
RBI failed to convince govt on how to fight inflation
RBI failed to convince govt on how to fight inflation
Does Monsoon Impact Market Returns?
Does Monsoon Impact Market Returns?
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Unemployment rate at 8.7% in Oct-Dec 2021: NSO survey

Unemployment rate at 8.7% in Oct-Dec 2021: NSO survey

Lenders to get 10-15 bps margin gains from rate hike

Lenders to get 10-15 bps margin gains from rate hike

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances